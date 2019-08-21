Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Wealthtrust Fairport Lifted Position; Buckingham Capital Management Increases Holding in Builders Firstsource Com S (BLDR)

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 31.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc bought 6,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 27,310 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, up from 20,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $146.78. About 4.24M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 13/04/2018 – Salesforce Achieved Gender Parity, But It’s a Constant Struggle; 12/04/2018 – Zuora, Salesforce Alum, Is Latest Cloud Darling, Soars 48% — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Marketing Cloud Solutions Combined With Artificial Intelligence (AI) Transforming Social Media Platforms; 03/05/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Introduces $100M Canada Trailblazer Fund; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce announces $2.2 bln French investment as Macron meets Trump; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MULESOFT; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 23/04/2018 – DJ salesforcecom inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRM); 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END UNEARNED REVENUE OF $6.20 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, 23% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc Com S (BLDR) by 162.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 651,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc Com S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $19.58. About 553,257 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,568 shares to 98,278 shares, valued at $9.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 5,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,788 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce: Near-Term Gains Will Be Capped – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Technology Brief: Is the Software Development Industry in the Midst of a Multi-year Renaissance – PRNewswire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Chairman of the Board & co-CEO Marc Benioff Sold $768,100 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “UBS Upgrades SurveyMonkey, Highlights 3 Keys To Success – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Concorde Asset Ltd has invested 0.38% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Voloridge Invest Ltd Llc accumulated 22,056 shares or 0.11% of the stock. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd has invested 1.12% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Minnesota-based Sit Inv Assoc has invested 0.22% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Singapore-based Seatown Holdg Pte Limited has invested 0.19% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bluefin Trading Lc reported 0.08% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Argent holds 0.07% or 4,353 shares. 136 are held by Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv. Jane Street Gp Limited Com has 603,037 shares. Cleararc Capital reported 18,546 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Nordea Inv Management Ab holds 0.15% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 445,848 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Company Limited stated it has 2.6% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Crestwood Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Mitchell Capital reported 0.47% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Jackson Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 12,688 shares.

More notable recent Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Builders FirstSource Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Builders FirstSource, Inc. Announces Termination of its Exchange Offer for its Senior Secured Notes due 2024 – GlobeNewswire” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Builders FirstSource Adds Janice Davis to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Builders FirstSource, Inc. Stock Is Soaring Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 02, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 86.28 million shares or 1.13% less from 87.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% or 2.31 million shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Llc has invested 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 59,214 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Moreover, Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Vanguard invested in 10.41 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goodhaven Cap owns 237,100 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 4,453 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Inc holds 270,678 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 72,787 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gmt Cap accumulated 0.2% or 451,000 shares. Fmr Lc holds 0% or 1.70M shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) owns 0% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 588 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 12,394 shares. Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 2,100 shares.