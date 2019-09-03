Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Valinor Management Trimmed Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Ithaka Group Cut Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) by $539,193 as Shares Rose

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 2,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 106,235 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.33 million, down from 109,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $219.37. About 257,676 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid

Valinor Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 44.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc sold 294,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 367,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.22 million, down from 661,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $153.96. About 2.06 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report to stress its environmental, social, and governance activities; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $20.4 BLN, UP 36% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Grows the Old-fashioned Way — Heard on the Street; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 45C; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce Can’t Stop With Strong Growth, Margins Forecast; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is known for his social activism and is one of most outspoken business leaders promoting work and pay equality; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for cloud software companies; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report highlighting its social activism; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Rev $12.66B-$12.71B; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Growth Investors Should Take a Good Long Look at Square Stock – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Veeva Systems Deserves Its Premium Valuation – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce to buy ClickSoftware for $1.35B – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce.com Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82B and $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Univar Inc by 513,300 shares to 4.16M shares, valued at $92.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 259,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.33M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Nordea Mngmt Ab has 0.15% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 445,848 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 160,380 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Winslow Ltd Liability Corp reported 3.85 million shares. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership owns 197,766 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 2.24M shares. Decatur reported 2.2% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.2% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bancorporation Of America Corporation De accumulated 8.23M shares. Ci Investments invested in 108,200 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Miles holds 4,638 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Campbell Investment Adviser Ltd Llc invested in 5,524 shares. Hudock Grp Ltd Liability Com accumulated 364 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 838 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust owns 2,200 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Stevens Ltd Partnership reported 0.61% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $170.64M for 192.45 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Like Edwards Lifesciences Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:EW) 23% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Ocbj.com with their article: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Edwards Lifesciences down 3% on Sapien recall – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Closer Look At Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (NYSE:EW) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “L Brands Options Traders Set a Floor as Stock Slumps – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $250.07M for 44.95 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $627.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 11,436 shares to 122,999 shares, valued at $30.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 80,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).