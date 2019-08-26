Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Trimmed Its Stake by $37.89 Million as Valuation Declined; Westfield Capital Management Company LP Holding in Adobe (ADBE) Has Cut as Market Valuation Rose

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 239,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.09 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.58 million, down from 2.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $151.57. About 26.54M shares traded or 247.52% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 30/05/2018 – Salesforce Can’t Stop With Strong Growth, Margins Forecast; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF: HOPE TO HAVE BLOCKCHAIN, CRYPTO SOLUTION; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 08/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel Implements Vlocity and Salesforce for B2B and B2C Digital Transformation; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce announces $2.2 bln French investment as Macron meets Trump; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Gives Rosy Revenue Forecast on String of Acquisitions; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.25 TO $2.27; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM) Investors

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 22,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 444,365 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.42M, down from 467,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $282.44. About 2.85 million shares traded or 13.26% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38 billion and $13.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 8X8 Inc New (NASDAQ:EGHT) by 208,570 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $25.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hamilton Lane Inc by 21,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 44.41 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.52% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Geode Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.44% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 6.31M shares. Cim Invest Mangement holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 6,665 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca stated it has 45,483 shares or 4.81% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 937,144 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg owns 248,611 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Lc holds 0.72% or 38,658 shares. M Securities owns 1,994 shares. Vontobel Asset Mngmt has 173,228 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Factory Mutual Ins Co has invested 0.52% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Credit Agricole S A invested in 0.78% or 53,272 shares. Ssi Mngmt Inc has 0.03% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,520 shares. Ls Ltd Liability, Michigan-based fund reported 14,103 shares. Selz Capital Lc owns 46,900 shares for 2.39% of their portfolio. Paloma Prtn Mgmt invested in 8,241 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Nicholas Investment Partners Limited Partnership has 0.15% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 10,422 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar Incorporated holds 0.26% or 4,143 shares in its portfolio. 10,656 were accumulated by Cetera Advisors Ltd. Assetmark has 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 618 shares. Decatur Cap Mngmt Inc owns 71,957 shares or 2.2% of their US portfolio. Btc Capital Management owns 0.1% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 3,792 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 381 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stevens Cap Lp accumulated 90,817 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Qs Investors Lc holds 0.04% or 20,194 shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital accumulated 201,333 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bluestein R H And Communications accumulated 1.91% or 221,133 shares. Polar Capital Llp reported 0.77% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). First Utd Bancorp Tru reported 3,075 shares stake. Rosenbaum Jay D reported 5,897 shares. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora, a Illinois-based fund reported 277 shares.