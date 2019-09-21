Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Decreased Its Holding; Gavea Investimentos Ltda Cut Its Vale S A (VALE) Position by $11.30 Million

Gavea Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 54.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gavea Investimentos Ltda sold 868,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 711,830 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.57M, down from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gavea Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $11.58 lastly. It is down 8.73% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHAREHOLDERS STILL DECIDING ON TRANSACTION MODEL BEFORE HIRING BANKS TO MANAGE OFFERING; 04/04/2018 – Vale CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 7 Weeks; 17/04/2018 – Vale Lower Output Offset by Smarts, and China Love of Clean Ore; 25/04/2018 – Vale’s Profit Falls Amid Lower Volumes; 05/04/2018 – CEO of Vale Bank the Brazilian multimillionaire Wesley Brook invests in a new Blockchain; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES VALE S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Vale curbing base metal output to boost returns; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHARE OFFERING ORIGINALLY PLANNED FOR APRIL, BUT MAY BE DELAYED TO 2019 DUE TO ELECTION-YEAR; 18/05/2018 – VALE CEO OPTIMISTIC TRADE SPAT WON’T LEAD TO HARMFUL BARRIERS; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – BRAZILIAN PENSION FUNDS, BNDESPAR MAY SELL 10 PCT TO 12.5 PCT OF THEIR VALE STAKES THROUGH PUBLIC

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 334,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $266.98 million, down from 2.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $155.2. About 11.73M shares traded or 76.34% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 22/03/2018 – NYDJ Taps Salesforce to Boost Personalization Features; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Net $344M; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to buy MuleSoft in $6.5 bln deal; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simplified software aimed at small businesses; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff spoke to Jim Cramer on CNBC’s “Mad Money” on Tuesday; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE SIGNS PACT TO BUY MULESOFT; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Communication

Analysts await Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 53.85% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.39 per share. VALE’s profit will be $3.03 billion for 4.83 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Vale S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 172.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brazil police to issue first criminal charges in Vale dam disaster – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wheaton Precious Metals: A Gold Stock to Avoid for Now – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vale suspends operations at second largest iron ore mine – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “Brazil to lay criminal charges against Vale, auditor in dam burst – MINING.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 10, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Salesforce +6.8% on beat-and-raise – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce May Soon Challenge Its All-Time Highs – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “After Hours: Hasbro Makes a $4 Billion Acquisition; Salesforce Posts Forceful Q2 – Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Wait for High-Flying Cloud-Based Salesforce Stock to Fall – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd, which manages about $2.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 427,300 shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $272.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.