Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Tower Research Capital Trc Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.57 Million; Prologis (PLD) Shareholder Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Lifted Its Holding

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 58,867 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24 million, up from 53,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $81.92. About 685,557 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Nears Deal to Buy DCT; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 45.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 9,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 11,664 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, down from 21,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $144.62. About 2.02 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 15/05/2018 – PokitDok Announces Health Insurance Eligibility on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE BUILDS CRYPTOCURRENCY ON SALESFORCE; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion, announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 29/05/2018 – CRM SEES FY REV. $13.08B TO $13.13B, SAW $12.66B TO $12.71B; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Grants Equity Awards Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Agrees to Buy MuleSoft for About $6.5 Billion; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to buy MuleSoft in $6.5 bln deal; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Seeks to Help Firms ‘Unlock’ Data: Q&A

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seatown Holdg Pte Ltd stated it has 10,200 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Moreover, Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.77% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 95,724 shares. Spc Finance invested 0.19% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tompkins Fincl holds 0.06% or 1,956 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 0.06% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 231,738 were accumulated by Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Blackrock reported 53.67M shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 46 shares. 8,793 are held by Hollencrest Capital Management. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP invested in 9,709 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Etrade Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.12% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt holds 57 shares. Comml Bank Of America De has 8.23 million shares. Kepos Lp stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78M for 401.72 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr by 19,176 shares to 34,261 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 7,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,323 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell & Company Inv Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.21% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). The Pennsylvania-based Cbre Clarion Securities Limited Co has invested 6.53% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 2.74 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.46% or 3.88 million shares. Andra Ap holds 0.21% or 101,900 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 130,171 shares. Parkside National Bank Tru holds 504 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability owns 1.54M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.09% or 1.44M shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt owns 666,700 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership owns 4,908 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 64 shares. Bourgeon Management Limited Co holds 2.92% or 69,205 shares. Veritable LP reported 36,688 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).