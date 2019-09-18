Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Raised Holding; Tegean Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Microchip Technology (MCHP) as Share Price Declined

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 7.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 6,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 95,080 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.43 million, up from 88,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $151.8. About 919,314 shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/05/2018 – Ideal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE SEES REACHING $20B IN SALES “FASTER THAN IMAGINED”; 23/05/2018 – lnsycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 10/04/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at the New Economy Summit 2018; 20/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISED ITS LONG-TERM REVENUE TARGET RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 BY $1 BLN; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-$23B ON MULESOFT; 20/03/2018 – Teddy Schleifer: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $93.6. About 337,586 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q EPS 58c; 15/05/2018 – Microchip gets China antitrust approval to buy Microsemi; 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library; 21/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Intention to Offer Senior Secured Notes of Multiple Tranches; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Capital Expenditures $70M-$90M; 04/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 09/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $96; 17/05/2018 – Dealbook: China, Signaling Thaw With U.S. Over Trade, Approves Toshiba Microchip Deal; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY GETS ANTITRUST CLEARANCE IN TAIWAN,; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP: MICROSEMI HOLDERS APPROVED MERGER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.49% or 1.45 million shares in its portfolio. Sand Hill Global Limited Liability reported 41,906 shares stake. Bryn Mawr Tru accumulated 0.03% or 3,807 shares. Field And Main Savings Bank owns 8,740 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. 105,565 were reported by Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corp. 7.37 million are held by Sands Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Iowa Bankshares reported 41,639 shares. Adirondack Tru holds 285 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Swarthmore Group reported 1.78% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 130 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has 14,233 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Cls Ltd Company owns 625 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.36% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Carroll Associate holds 0.02% or 1,554 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd reported 0.1% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce Is A Strong Buy On Account Of Significant Operating Leverage – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Wait for High-Flying Cloud-Based Salesforce Stock to Fall – Investorplace.com” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce: Growth Is Impressive Only Because Of Acquisitions – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $572.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 21,219 shares to 80,461 shares, valued at $11.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 12,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,317 shares, and cut its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM).

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Simplify Power Delivery (PD) in Growing USB Type-Câ„¢ Charging Market with Two USB-PD Solutions from Microchip – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of MCHP August 16th Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Microchip Technology Reaffirms Financial Guidance for Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microchip Tech (MCHP) Down 2.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79M and $113.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 110,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $7.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 98,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold MCHP shares while 237 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 255.35 million shares or 19.48% less from 317.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Com Limited Com invested in 0.03% or 2,575 shares. Tru Of Vermont owns 1,837 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd has 0.06% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 79,224 shares. Winch Advisory Ser Lc owns 54 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Street Corp accumulated 0.06% or 9.44M shares. Farmers Bancorp stated it has 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corporation has invested 0.05% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Tarbox Family Office stated it has 339 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Mercantile Trust Communication has 0.06% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 6,137 shares. Reilly Fincl Ltd has invested 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Cwm Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Mngmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 2,916 shares. Miles Cap Incorporated has 0.18% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 2,556 shares. Glenmede Company Na holds 63,261 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.07% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).