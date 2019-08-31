Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Telemark Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $7.90 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Stake in Citigroup (C) Has Lowered by $161.71 Million as Stock Rose

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 40.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 2.61M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 3.87 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.09M, down from 6.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.21 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 23/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $80; 26/04/2018 – Citi shakes up its commodities business; 23/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link Singapore Maritime Forum Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.53 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.61 PCT AT MARCH END; 18/04/2018 – Citi 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 29/03/2018 – Settlements with the OTC investors total $590 million so far, and include $120 million with Barclays, $130 million with Citigroup and $240 million with Deutsche Bank; 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Citi hires ex-Deutsche, HSBC banker; 06/04/2018 – Finance Outlook: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $156.07. About 7.29M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Salesforce is in advanced talks to acquire MuleSoft, with a deal possible as soon as this week; MuleSoft; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency Selects Salesforce as Digital Modernization Platform; 27/03/2018 – Intercom considers itself the “next-generation Salesforce,” offering a digital take on a timeless problem: improving businesses’ interactions with potential or existing customers; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – EXPECTS MULESOFT DEAL TO REDUCE NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN IMPROVEMENT TARGET FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JAN. 31, 2019; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce agrees to buy Mulesoft in $6.5 billion deal; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- BELIEVE REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE METRIC WILL BE A “BETTER INDICATOR” OF FUTURE REVENUE THAN UNEARNED/DEFERRED REVENUE – CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Platform; 20/03/2018 – The merger will help Salesforce users unite data across different cloud products; 08/03/2018 – Cloud Lending Solutions Recognized as Top 10 Best Performing Salesforce Solution Provider

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.39 billion for 8.08 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $76.85 million for 433.53 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.