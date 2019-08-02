Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Suvretta Capital Management Raised Its Stake by $112.06 Million as Share Price Declined; Ameriprise Financial Increases Position in Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 69.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 709,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $273.19M, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $145.7. About 12.50M shares traded or 90.56% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC; 10/04/2018 – Movember Foundation Teams Up With Swrve To Drive Engagement And Fundraising Across Multiple Channels; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $0.91 TO $0.93; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 REVENUE IS PROJECTED TO BE $12.66 BLN TO $12.71 BLN; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE Builds its Cryptocurrency Business on Salesforce; 13/04/2018 – LiveData® Selected for Salesforce Accelerate, Expediting Time to Market for PeriOp Manager™ Surgical Workflow App; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. TO RATING ‘A-‘; 20/04/2018 – Salesforce CEO Made 30 Times Typical Worker Last Year, But Ratio Should Have Been Much Higher — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: REPRESENTS 36% PREMIUM OVER MULESOFT’S CLOSE PRICE

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 1.09 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 18.33 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346.53 million, up from 17.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.07. About 5.88 million shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 16/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC HST.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, RAISES FULL YEAR FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Raises Full Year Forecast After Reporting Strong Results for the First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ADDED MAR, PLD, WYNN, HST IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts Sees FY18 EPS 82c-EPS 88c; 12/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $2 BLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q AFFO/SHR 43C, EST. 39C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HST)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waverton Investment holds 5.18% or 626,761 shares. 64,902 are owned by Financial Counselors Inc. Cibc Ww Markets Incorporated owns 53,381 shares. Kentucky Retirement System stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Rampart Inv Mgmt Communications Llc stated it has 25,214 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Taylor Frigon Cap holds 1.4% or 11,356 shares in its portfolio. 18,221 are held by Panagora Asset. National Com Tx accumulated 0.53% or 63,314 shares. First Foundation Advsrs stated it has 2,009 shares. Arrow Fincl Corporation reported 32,672 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel accumulated 189,938 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And stated it has 6,718 shares. Exchange Capital Mngmt holds 28,863 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Riverpark Mgmt Ltd Com holds 3.38% or 93,578 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated has 0.05% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 3,240 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 selling transactions for $11.85 million activity. BLOCK KEITH had sold 5,000 shares worth $815,800. $17,779 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Roos John Victor. $1.00M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Harris Parker. 10,000 shares valued at $1.62M were sold by Benioff Marc on Tuesday, February 12. Conway Craig sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 15. Hawkins Mark J had sold 846 shares worth $134,514 on Wednesday, February 6.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $3.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 18,217 shares to 283,200 shares, valued at $81.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HST shares while 141 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 695.97 million shares or 2.40% less from 713.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Natl Insur Tx has invested 0.43% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.03% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 31,556 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Company owns 105,638 shares. Cadence Savings Bank Na reported 18,281 shares. Patten Gp reported 0.38% stake. Korea-based Natl Pension Service has invested 0.07% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Washington Trust State Bank has 0% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 4 shares. Zimmer Ltd Partnership holds 2.61M shares. Moreover, Fulton Natl Bank Na has 0.09% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 64,606 shares. Cibc Asset Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 68,120 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 669,162 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability owns 77,932 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. First Interstate Bancorporation, Montana-based fund reported 2,648 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.03% or 13,806 shares.