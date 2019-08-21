Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Suvretta Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding by $112.06 Million; Parker Hannifin (Call) (PH) Holder Citadel Advisors Cut Its Position as Stock Price Declined

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (Call) (PH) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 20,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The hedge fund held 62,200 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68M, down from 83,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $163.46. About 454,630 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – INVENTORIES AT QTR-END $1.73 BLN; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM); 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q EPS $2.70; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 18/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.95 TO $10.15, EST. $9.97; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 24/04/2018 – Parker Aerospace Joint Venture ACE Services Adds Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) Certification to its Capabilities; 19/04/2018 – Parker Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 69.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 709,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $273.19 million, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $145.54. About 5.90M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 28/03/2018 – Orange Polska and Orange Belgium Partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to Strengthen Their Digital Transformation; 24/05/2018 – TIE Kinetix Launches Solution to Reduce Total Cost of Ownership for Salesforce Partner Community Cloud Users; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 EPS 91c-EPS 93c; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro Insert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 13/03/2018 – Bullhorn Acquires Talent Rover and Jobscience to Accelerate the Delivery of Its Global Salesforce Offering; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue Desk.com and SalesforceIQ; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion, announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – IF DEAL WITH MULESOFT IS TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, MULESOFT WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $187 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ salesforcecom inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRM)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $3.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 406,200 shares to 652,100 shares, valued at $93.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 175,200 shares to 532,600 shares, valued at $67.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Health Invs Inc (Prn) by 7.51M shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:BBBY).