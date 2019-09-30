Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holder Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Increased Its Stake; Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Holder Lazard Asset Management Has Increased Position by $2.61 Million

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 12.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 25,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The institutional investor held 221,101 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.08M, up from 195,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $111.59. About 88,000 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Rev $230.7M; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Camden Property Trust ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Pos; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Study of Systemic Chemotherapy With CPT-11 Plus HAI (FUDR+L-OHP) in Patients With Initially Unresectable; 08/03/2018 – PACIFIC EDGE GETS APPROVAL FOR NEW CPT CODES FROM AMA; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – ACKNOWLEDGES RESIGNATION OF CHAROONG SUPANPONG, THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q EPS 41c; 11/04/2018 – CPT Responds to Labour Party Announcement on Free Bus Travel for Under 25s

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 18.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 425,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 2.67 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $404.83 million, up from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $148.54. About 1.57 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 26/04/2018 – Marketing Cloud Solutions Combined With Artificial Intelligence (AI) Transforming Social Media Platforms; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $20.4 BLN, UP 36% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. TO RATING ‘A-‘; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO INVEST $2.2B IN FRENCH OVER FIVE YEARS; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 EPS 91c-EPS 93c; 13/04/2018 – Salesforce Achieved Gender Parity, But It’s a Constant Struggle; 24/05/2018 – TIE Kinetix Launches Solution to Reduce Total Cost of Ownership for Salesforce Partner Community Cloud Users; 30/05/2018 – Facebook may have lost its customer trust, but it can turn things around, according to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Results Should See a Boost From Robust Tech Spending — Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold CPT shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 86.18 million shares or 0.38% less from 86.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Schulhoff And Company has 0.2% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 3,727 shares. Waterfront Prtn Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 93,988 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 40,048 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 1,788 shares or 0% of the stock. Gulf Interest Bancshares (Uk) stated it has 20,171 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0.03% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Adelante Capital Management Llc has 3.92% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). State Street Corp invested in 0.05% or 5.95M shares. The New York-based Prelude Cap Management has invested 0.1% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 138,106 shares. Utah Retirement System has 0.05% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 12,368 shares or 0% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Mufg Americas accumulated 44 shares.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $61.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 21,854 shares to 44,176 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 14,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50M shares, and cut its stake in Fair Isaac & Co (NYSE:FICO).

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01 billion and $9.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 79,408 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $129.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 57,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Estee Lauder Cos Inc/The (NYSE:EL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rampart Inv Management Com Ltd Liability Com invested 0.43% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corp owns 3,304 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.45M shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability owns 165,690 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 1,607 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, Texas-based fund reported 52,818 shares. Whalerock Point Prtn Llc has invested 0.48% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 1,575 are held by Donaldson Management Ltd Liability Com. Highstreet Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Fulton Bankshares Na reported 16,125 shares. Lincoln Corp holds 7,927 shares. 1,408 were accumulated by Brookstone Cap Management. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Company reported 34,216 shares. Valinor Management Lp has invested 2.87% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 1.22% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 828,451 shares.