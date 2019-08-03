Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Sunbelt Securities Boosted Stake by $1.11 Million as Valuation Declined; As United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Stock Declined, Holder Stadium Capital Management Upped Its Holding

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 199.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 113,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 170,965 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 56,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $486.35M market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $11.25. About 294,289 shares traded or 145.48% up from the average. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 179.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 7,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 10,909 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 3,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $145.7. About 12.97 million shares traded or 93.32% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 26/04/2018 – Salesforce Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Stake Expected to Be Less Than 5; 20/03/2018 – Teddy Schleifer: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Gives Rosy Revenue Forecast on String of Acquisitions; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Rev $2.935B-$2.945B; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Rev $12.66B-$12.71B; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 17/04/2018 – Clutch Among 18 Startups Participating in Salesforce Accelerate Program

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold UIHC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 15.87 million shares or 4.62% more from 15.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,720 are owned by New York State Teachers Retirement System. Ashford Management has 576,313 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Geode Cap Limited holds 297,122 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 14,593 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Pitcairn Communications owns 16,300 shares. Raymond James & Associate reported 315,350 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 58,439 shares. Morgan Stanley has 16,819 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 28,826 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Philadelphia Finance Management Of San Francisco Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.69% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 633,181 shares. Amer Intl Group Inc Inc owns 15,639 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $517,034 activity. $130,560 worth of stock was sold by Peed Daniel on Monday, February 4. The insider Hogan Michael bought $40,350. Menon Deepak also bought $9,193 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares. 1,000 shares were bought by Whittemore Kent G, worth $14,560.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18M and $200.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,266 shares to 12,665 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,112 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv invested 0.1% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 0.25% or 72,422 shares. Swarthmore Group Inc Inc stated it has 5,300 shares or 3.6% of all its holdings. Cibc Bank & Trust Usa stated it has 2,872 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 120,680 shares. Stephens Ar reported 66,185 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Washington holds 0.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,950 shares. The New York-based Arrow Fincl Corp has invested 1.2% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 44,872 shares. Riverbridge Prns Limited Liability reported 354,224 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Service reported 1,695 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.18 million shares. The Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Management has invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Palisade Cap Mgmt Ltd Nj invested 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Creative Planning reported 69,430 shares.

