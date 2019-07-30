Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder South Street Advisors Has Lowered Its Position by $368,772 as Share Price Declined; Brigade Capital Management LP Boosted Stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) as Stock Price Rose

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 86,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03 million, up from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.76. About 555,175 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 2,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 109,547 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.35M, down from 111,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $157.27. About 2.59M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: MULESOFT DEAL CREATES $150M CASH FLOW HEADWIND; 11/04/2018 – Salesforce Customers Drive New Levels of Productivity and Innovation with Lightning; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simplified software aimed at small businesses; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Financial Group Transforms Client Relationships with Salesforce; 26/04/2018 – Salesforce Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 16/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Gold Sponsorship for Salesforce World Tour London Amid European Market Footprint Expansion; 23/04/2018 – Q&A: Salesforce’s Keith Block Is Still Cautious About AI

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellium to Report First Quarter 2019 Results on April 24, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/24: (JNCE) (SNPA) (EW) Higher; (IRBT) (TUP) (CAT) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellium completed purchase of 49% Stake in Auto Body Sheet Joint Venture in Bowling Green, Kentucky – GlobeNewswire” on January 11, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellium supplying aluminium components to a premium automaker in Germany and Mexico – GlobeNewswire” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium to Supply Airware® Aluminium Solutions to Blue Origin – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trecora Res (NYSE:TREC) by 62,131 shares to 690,013 shares, valued at $6.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halcon Res Corp by 464,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.35 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XOP).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 selling transactions for $16.53 million activity. Harris Parker sold $1.00M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, February 5. $811,530 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Weaver Amy E. BLOCK KEITH sold $815,800 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Roos John Victor sold 114 shares worth $17,779. $134,514 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Hawkins Mark J. 200 shares were sold by Conway Craig, worth $32,216.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce: Outstanding Growth And Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Chairman of the Board & co-CEO Marc Benioff Sold $768,100 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54M and $329.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,680 shares to 15,933 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 33,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,555 shares, and has risen its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Cap Management owns 17,428 shares. Waverton Invest Limited has 5.18% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Washington Tru State Bank accumulated 345 shares. Granite Investment Prns Ltd Liability stated it has 115,016 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. 23,266 are owned by Diversified Co. Falcon Edge Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.84% stake. Mitchell Mngmt holds 0.47% or 8,348 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust Com holds 1,675 shares. The California-based Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 0.05% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Inc Llc invested 0.14% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Lc has 0.55% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 0.24% or 1.25M shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0.25% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 6,957 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Alyeska Group Lp reported 87,119 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.