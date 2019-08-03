Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Sheets Smith Wealth Management Increased Its Stake by $1.37 Million as Stock Price Declined; Baidu (Call) (BIDU) Shareholder Bluefin Trading Raised Stake

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (Call) (BIDU) by 325% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 85,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $560,000, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $107.76. About 3.23M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Strategic Partnership With Skyworth for Smart Homes; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQlYl, Inc; 23/05/2018 – BAIDU PICKS HUATAI SECURITIES AS SPONSOR OF CDR ISSUANCE:CAIXIN; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – HAIFENG WANG HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF BAIDU’S Al GROUP; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL NO LONGER SERVE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY STARTING IN JULY 2018; 27/04/2018 – Censorship risk casts cloud over Baidu’s bumper profits; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS COMPLETED SPINOFF OF FINANCE BUSINESS; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Plans to Use Proceeds From Notes to Repay Debt and for General Corporate Purpose

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 321.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 8,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 11,390 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 2,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $145.7. About 12.97 million shares traded or 93.32% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 26/04/2018 – Marketing Cloud Solutions Combined With Artificial Intelligence (AI) Transforming Social Media Platforms; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – CORVEX ADDED NOW, ICE, MSFT, CRM, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Results Should See a Boost From Robust Tech Spending — Earnings Preview; 28/03/2018 – Vlocity Announces Industry Cloud Continuous Delivery™ Solutions for Salesforce, Powered by Copado; 24/05/2018 – TIE Kinetix Launches Solution to Reduce Total Cost of Ownership for Salesforce Partner Community Cloud Users; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 11/04/2018 – Salesforce Customers Drive New Levels of Productivity and Innovation with Lightning; 23/03/2018 – Salesforce and Mulesoft a Good Buy — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q EPS 46c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Street Nc stated it has 0.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Dillon & Associate Incorporated stated it has 0.36% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Essex Services Incorporated, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,465 shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs stated it has 902 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Montag & Caldwell Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 270,686 shares. Btim owns 1,313 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca reported 3.46% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp Inc has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 3,756 were reported by Sky Gp Ltd. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.35% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co has invested 1.44% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). The Idaho-based Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Partnervest Advisory Services Llc holds 0.23% or 3,575 shares. Nuwave Investment Mngmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Graham Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 160,000 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 sales for $11.85 million activity. Benioff Marc also sold $1.58M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. Conway Craig sold 200 shares worth $32,216. BLOCK KEITH sold 5,000 shares worth $795,000. Hawkins Mark J sold $134,514 worth of stock or 846 shares. Roos John Victor sold 114 shares worth $17,779. $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Weaver Amy E.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54 million and $461.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 7,400 shares to 17,558 shares, valued at $4.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,789 shares, and cut its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

