Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holder Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Decreased Its Position by $2.56 Million; Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Market Value Declined While Vulcan Value Partners Has Trimmed Its Position

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 16,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 483,115 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.51 million, down from 499,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $155.59. About 3.61 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 11/04/2018 – Panaya to Showcase SFDC Change Delivery Solution at Salesforce World Tours; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Communication; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Ser; 09/05/2018 – The subscription model pioneered by Salesforce is now the norm in software; 17/05/2018 – Salesforce Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 12/03/2018 – The Scientist Behind Salesforce’s AI Push; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Rev $2.935B-$2.945B; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff spoke to Jim Cramer on CNBC’s “Mad Money” on Tuesday

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 1.24M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8.38 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $691.00M, down from 9.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $80.69. About 1.00 million shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 20.47% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alamo Group Inc (NYSE:ALG) by 22,977 shares to 23,528 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 476,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Graphic Packaging Holdi (NYSE:GPK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ranger Inv Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 412 shares. Front Barnett Associate Lc reported 1.68% stake. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.06% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.13% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Victory Cap accumulated 201,333 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability Corp reported 2,572 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Monetary Mgmt Group Inc owns 6,310 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests holds 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 772 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.37% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Adi Ltd Company has invested 2.27% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 339 are held by Earnest Ptnrs Llc. Intact Management accumulated 4,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Iowa Natl Bank has 3.07% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Quantbot Technology LP invested in 19,092 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 943,253 shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.89M for 432.19 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 43 sales for $37.62 million activity. 456 shares were sold by Weaver Amy E, worth $68,011 on Tuesday, January 22. 10,000 shares valued at $1.48M were sold by Benioff Marc on Friday, January 25. Shares for $1.03 million were sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, February 12. Allanson Joe also sold $2.31 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 1. Hawkins Mark J had sold 846 shares worth $124,269. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider Conway Craig sold $29,214.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $11.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID) by 771,530 shares to 3.15M shares, valued at $119.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sabre Corp. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 247,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Cushman & Wakefield Plc.

Analysts await Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 22.44% or $0.35 from last year’s $1.56 per share. SWKS’s profit will be $206.24M for 16.67 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by Skyworks Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,929 were accumulated by Sandy Spring Savings Bank. Roanoke Asset New York holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 12,135 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.17% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 6,318 shares. Raymond James And Associate reported 60,896 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 96,326 shares. Kbc Group Nv owns 16,237 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation stated it has 119,057 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 12.69 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.05% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Quantitative Systematic Strategies has 0.33% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 16,082 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has 10,176 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Qs Investors Ltd has 0.02% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 22,473 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 108,152 shares or 0.01% of the stock.