Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lifted Its Holding by $30.32 Million; As Groupon (GRPN) Stock Value Declined, Group One Trading LP Upped Holding

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 156.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 154,449 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The institutional investor held 252,992 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $898,000, up from 98,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.12. About 4.60M shares traded or 4.67% up from the average. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Board Approves $300M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 02/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd. – CWEB.Com; 22/05/2018 – Groupon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $260M-$270M; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. $0; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS MAY EXPLORE NEW CATEGORIES FOR GROUPON+; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q REV. $626.5M, EST. $603.9M

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 9596.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 191,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 193,921 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.71M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $145.7. About 12.97M shares traded or 93.32% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A3 SR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; 05/04/2018 – Publicis.Sapient and TQI Ventures announce new joint business focused on enabling the digital transformation of organizations in Europe leveraging Salesforce; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 13c; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is known for his social activism and is one of most outspoken business leaders promoting work and pay equality; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Agrees to Buy MuleSoft for About $6.5 Billion; 09/03/2018 – Dropbox and Salesforce Form Strategic Partnership; 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 EPS 91c-EPS 93c; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 08/05/2018 – Sesame Software Partners with ContributeCloud for Salesforce Document Archiving

More notable recent Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 11, 2019 : TRUE, VICI, QQQ, FOLD, LXP, GRPN, AAL, ABEV, AVP, CLDR, QD, CZR – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Cision Ltd. (CISN) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Forgotten Tech Stocks Worth Remembering – Investorplace.com” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “28 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “8 Penny Stocks That Have Fallen From Grace – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Invest Mgmt invested in 30,000 shares. Stifel Finance Corp owns 179,750 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 338,549 shares. California-based San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). 562 were accumulated by Hudock Capital Group Inc Lc. Meeder Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Creative Planning owns 69,230 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Moreover, Sei has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 196,597 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 268,230 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Cwm Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Amalgamated State Bank invested 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pretium Res Inc (Call) by 948,900 shares to 437,500 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) by 16,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,500 shares, and cut its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,000 were reported by Wisconsin Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt reported 0.6% stake. Riverpark Advsr Ltd Com reported 27,662 shares stake. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 100,666 shares. Aviance Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Pnc Fincl Ser Grp Inc reported 170,029 shares. Advisor Limited Liability Company owns 16,196 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Com invested in 16.72M shares or 0.54% of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct stated it has 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 34,673 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.45% or 51,822 shares in its portfolio. Biondo Investment Advsrs Ltd Co reported 1.28% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cim Inv Mangement Inc holds 0.13% or 2,104 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Com, New Jersey-based fund reported 407,989 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 1.74 million shares stake.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 68,100 shares to 1,900 shares, valued at $232,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 34,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,870 shares, and cut its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (Call) (NYSE:SC).