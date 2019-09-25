Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Lone Pine Capital Has Lifted Its Position by $148.21 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Idexx Labs (IDXX) Share Value Rose, Efg Asset Management Americas Has Lowered by $358,050 Its Holding

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 6.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 1,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 18,465 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08 million, down from 19,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $274.8. About 233,001 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 50.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 981,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.94M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $446.35 million, up from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $152.99. About 3.38M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 07/03/2018 – PointClickCare Technologies Extends Capabilities of Salesforce Health Cloud With Its Long-Term and Post-Acute Care Insights; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce’s new San Francisco headquarters is officially open. Here’s a view from the top floor; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Adj EPS 46c-Adj EPS 47c; 05/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Salesforce $2.5b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 08/03/2018 – Sephora Selects Salesforce to Power Digital Shopping Experiences in Europe; 16/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft – sources (Reuters) -; 03/04/2018 – iWave Announces Salesforce Integration Available on the Salesforce AppExchange; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE WILL ACQUIRE MULESOFT FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $6.5 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce to Host Second-Annual Salesforce Equality Awards in San Francisco

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $16.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 1.52 million shares to 6.19M shares, valued at $995.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sea Ltd by 1.13 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Andra Ap stated it has 17,200 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Sunbelt Secs accumulated 0.8% or 12,194 shares. Donaldson Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 1,575 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Proffitt Goodson, a Tennessee-based fund reported 18 shares. Ems Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 607,570 shares. Amalgamated Bank invested 0.35% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 95,080 were reported by Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Co Limited. Northeast Finance Consultants Inc stated it has 3,977 shares. Washington has 3,135 shares. Associated Banc holds 1,447 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Westover Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4,639 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 165,131 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Wespac Ltd Llc stated it has 1,799 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 2,270 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tcw Group Inc holds 1.47M shares or 2.37% of its portfolio.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $351.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 9,980 shares to 19,322 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc.

