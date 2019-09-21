Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder King Wealth Management Group Boosted Position; Rockshelter Capital Management Boosted Facebook (FB) Stake by $1.30 Million; Shares Rose

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 3,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 39,617 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.01M, up from 35,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $155.2. About 11.73 million shares traded or 76.34% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/05/2018 – ldeal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Ser; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Com; 03/04/2018 – iWave Announces Salesforce Integration Available on the Salesforce AppExchange; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Communication; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT – SALESFORCE EXPECTS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION WITH CASH FROM BALANCE SHEET AND ABOUT $3.0 BLN OF PROCEEDS FROM DEBT SECURITIES; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and Innovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce agreed to pay $6.5 billion for MuleSoft last month; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce announced an agreement on Tuesday to buy Mulesoft; 05/04/2018 – Publicis.Sapient and TQI Ventures announce new joint business focused on enabling the digital transformation of organizations in Europe leveraging Salesforce

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 6,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 79,245 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.29M, up from 72,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36 million shares traded or 42.53% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – Facebook crisis plays into hands of Asia’s authoritarians: Most Facebook users have likely had their public profiles “scraped” by marketers. And Asia is Facebook’s largest market, with 828 million users; 26/03/2018 – FTC SAYS IT HAS AN OPEN NON-PUBLIC PROBE ON FACEBOOK PRACTICES; 11/05/2018 – FB: Facebook looking at “creating its own digital token,” @alexeheath reports over on @cheddar – ! $FB; 24/05/2018 – Zuckerberg says Facebook has ‘always shared’ the values of Europe’s new data law; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Senate subcommittee seeks information on Facebook data; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO says his own data was shared by Cambridge Analytica; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Introduces Central Page for Privacy and Security Settings; 01/05/2018 – Facebook will start telling users which websites track them across the web; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says It’s Possible Most Users Had Their Data Accessed; 20/04/2018 – Future regulatory problems for Facebook and Google could hurt their profitability, but even under regulation, tech margins are likely to remain among the highest of the industry sectors

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00M and $291.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 7,230 shares to 76,902 shares, valued at $10.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 9,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,374 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “#CryptoCorner: Calibra CEO Defends Libra (NASDAQ: $FB) in Twitter Thread, Deutsche (NYSE: $DB) Bank Joins JPM’s (NYSE: $JPM) IIN, HTC Adds BCH Support on Blockchain Phone – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Social Media Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Facebook Stock To Propel With $6 Billion Yelp Acquisition? – Forbes” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FB Stock Could Surge If It Does These 3 Things – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Welch Gp Limited Liability Co has 1,036 shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Logan Mgmt has invested 1.6% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Axiom Investors Limited Company De owns 491,671 shares or 2.6% of their US portfolio. Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.04% or 18,823 shares in its portfolio. Osborne Prtnrs Capital Management holds 0.06% or 1,656 shares in its portfolio. Dsc LP reported 7,235 shares. Veritas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 4.38M shares. Utd Amer Securities Incorporated (D B A Uas Asset Management) reported 2,850 shares. Amp Invsts Limited holds 1.23% or 1.18M shares. Johnson Financial Gp reported 19,852 shares. General Investors Company Incorporated reported 76,500 shares stake. Everence Cap Management holds 1.75% or 54,765 shares in its portfolio. Art Advsrs Lc invested 0.61% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 21,138 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc invested in 3,345 shares. Moreover, Highlander Mngmt Ltd has 0.24% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 11,781 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 40,080 shares stake. Meeder Asset Inc owns 0.02% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,861 shares. Cibc World Markets Incorporated has 0.03% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Montag A Assoc Inc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Eidelman Virant Capital reported 2,975 shares stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 19,114 shares. Cambridge Tru invested in 1.69% or 192,277 shares. Ranger Investment Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Proffitt & Goodson Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Salem Investment Counselors Inc stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Valley Advisers, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,041 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa reported 0.22% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).