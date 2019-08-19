Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holder Jag Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake as Share Price Declined; As Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stock Value Rose, Holder Lau Associates Has Trimmed Stake by $698,928

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 69.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 14,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 6,387 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $309,000, down from 20,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 8.15M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Mike Loughlin Announced His Plans to Retire as Chief Risk Officer in 2018; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: INFLATION RATE WILL BE 2.4% BY YEAR END; 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Expects Fed Asset Cap to Continue Into Early 2019 — 3rd Update; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO EMPLOYEES ALTERED INFORMATION ON BUSINESS CUSTOMERS’ DOCUMENTS- WSJ, CITING; 11/04/2018 – MOVES-Wells Fargo names new senior VP for American Indian/Alaska Native Communities; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – WILL ALSO BE REQUIRED TO SUBMIT, FOR REVIEW BY ITS BOARD, PLANS DETAILING EFFORTS TO STRENGTHEN ITS COMPLIANCE & RISK MANAGEMENT; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio (fully Phased-In) of 12.0%; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Growth on Hold — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 15.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 21,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 119,216 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.88 million, down from 140,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $143.6. About 3.11M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE, AND UPDATING ITS GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Agreed to Invest in Company in Private Placement; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce’s new San Francisco headquarters is officially open. Here’s a view from the top floor; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and lnnovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: CRM TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 21/03/2018 – A bidding war might also help explain the high price Salesforce was willing to pay for MuleSoft; 26/04/2018 – Salesforce Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Capital Mgmt stated it has 1.23% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.08% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Karp Mgmt Corp has 1.02% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 18,115 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Jag Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 119,216 shares. Field & Main Natl Bank reported 1.26% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 136 shares. Coatue Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 3.36% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Whalerock Point Prns Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.57% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cadinha And Co Limited Liability holds 0.5% or 16,135 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 292,874 shares stake. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0.15% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 14,941 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corp invested in 72 shares or 0% of the stock. Tradewinds Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi has 0.01% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $612.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 127,944 shares to 148,504 shares, valued at $15.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 23,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co. (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78 million for 398.89 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

