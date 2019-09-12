Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Heritage Investors Management Has Raised Its Position by $4.27 Million as Stock Price Declined; Parsley Energy (PE) Shareholder Redwood Investments Increased Holding

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 27.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 77,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 360,068 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.85M, up from 282,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 2.47M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 82.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought 28,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 62,907 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.47M, up from 34,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $155.4. About 3.26M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce will pay $44.89 per share for Mulesoft, a 36 percent premium; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce Can’t Stop With Strong Growth, Margins Forecast; 15/03/2018 – NYDJ Apparel Selects Salesforce to Accelerate Growth and Deliver Personalized Shopping Experiences; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Gives Rosy Revenue Forecast on String of Acquisitions; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2B in Its French Business Over Five Years; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 12/03/2018 – The company also announces a $100 million private placement by Salesforce Ventures; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, a U.S. software market. $MULE jumped more than 20% on the news:

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 51,986 shares to 63,443 shares, valued at $8.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 5,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,984 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,961 shares to 64,105 shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Funds (VB) by 2,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,758 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

