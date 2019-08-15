Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Heritage Investors Management Has Increased Its Stake by $496,594; Darden Restaurants (DRI) Shares Rose While Putnam Investments Has Upped Its Holding

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 10.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought 3,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 34,427 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 31,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $142.41. About 1.92 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y +80a, 10Y +105a; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Seeks to Help Firms ‘Unlock’ Data: Q&A; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Rev $12.66B-$12.71B; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: WILL NOT UPDATE FY 2019 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE SIGNS PACT TO BUY MULESOFT; 19/03/2018 – Brillio Acquires Comity Designs; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE FORM PARTNERSHIP; 23/04/2018 – DJ salesforcecom inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRM); 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Selling Bonds to Finance MuleSoft Acquisition; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 2,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 185,750 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.56 million, up from 183,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $115.92. About 232,597 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 20/03/2018 – INDIA DRI FILES CASE AGAINST NIRAV MODI FOR DIVERTING DIAMONDS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Cont Ops EPS $1.74; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Tiger Global 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Increase in Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX), (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Oracle, Salesforce and Union Pacific – Investorplace.com” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Alibaba Turns Up the Heat On B2B, But It’s Not What You Think – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce Announces Timing of its Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd has 2.52M shares. Parkside State Bank Tru has 816 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 0% or 2,154 shares. Moreno Evelyn V holds 2.48% or 52,966 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,680 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt holds 0.1% or 33,986 shares in its portfolio. Prudential invested in 0.19% or 711,306 shares. Bbva Compass Retail Bank owns 4,538 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Korea Invest has 0.59% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Chevy Chase Inc reported 641,839 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 136 shares. 16,135 were accumulated by Cadinha And Ltd Liability. Biondo Investment Advsr Limited Liability Com has 32,115 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd reported 24,871 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 3,369 shares to 225,624 shares, valued at $22.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,537 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Apple, Barrick Gold, Dominoâ€™s, Intel, McDonaldâ€™s, Occidental, Salesforce and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Oil-Dri Corporation to Present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 29th in Chicago – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Broadcom, Cognizant, Digital Realty, Murphy Oil, RealReal, Snap, Sproutâ€™s, Twitter and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Michelin chef set to open high-end Chicago steakhouse in Scottsdale – Phoenix Business Journal” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Aviva Public Ltd Company owns 0.04% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 46,827 shares. Moreover, Citigroup Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 192,362 shares. Founders Ltd accumulated 0.13% or 3,000 shares. 3,681 are owned by Assetmark. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc holds 0.01% or 17,939 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,379 shares. Bahl & Gaynor invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Duncker Streett & Com has invested 0.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). 6,000 are held by Psagot Investment House Ltd. Westpac Bk holds 0% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 9,340 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc accumulated 1.06 million shares. Randolph has 2.5% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Rothschild Corporation Il owns 4,920 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Cleararc Capital owns 3,009 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35 billion and $42.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tessco Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TESS) by 93,821 shares to 19,743 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Annaly Capital Management In (NYSE:NLY) by 640,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 694,593 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).