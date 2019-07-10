Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Holding by $1.56 Million as Shares Declined; Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Cut Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) as Market Value Rose

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (CRM) by 10.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 9,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,967 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.66M, down from 89,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $156.27. About 4.48 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Rev $3.01B; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Com; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SAYS FY REVENUE GUIDANCE INCLUDES ABOUT $315 MLN FROM ACQUISITION OF MULESOFT- CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Results Should See a Boost From Robust Tech Spending — Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM) Investors; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce for Mulesoft: A Pricey Deal? — Barron’s Blog

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 3,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 330,213 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.36M, down from 333,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $113.75. About 5.14M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $68.85M for 434.08 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 36 sales for $33.65 million activity. Another trade for 5,325 shares valued at $811,530 was sold by Weaver Amy E. Benioff Marc had sold 15,000 shares worth $2.36 million. $17,051 worth of stock was sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, January 24. 490 shares valued at $73,082 were sold by Robbins Cynthia G. on Tuesday, January 22. $815,800 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, February 13. Harris Parker had sold 6,331 shares worth $946,046.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $804.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Devices Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 104,977 shares to 977,013 shares, valued at $47.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) by 10,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,550 shares, and has risen its stake in 3 Technologies Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgecreek Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.06% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). The Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Inc has invested 0.12% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). One Capital Mgmt Limited Co has 0.04% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,330 shares. 897,839 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 29,668 shares. 32,115 were accumulated by Biondo Inv Advsr. Peddock Cap accumulated 1,199 shares. Btim accumulated 1,313 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.25% stake. Salem Counselors, North Carolina-based fund reported 21,910 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owns 563,222 shares. The New York-based Van Eck Assoc Corporation has invested 0.3% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.1% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Oakbrook Invs Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 36,936 shares. Suvretta Cap Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 1.73 million shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.64 billion for 26.83 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million worth of stock. Coombe Gary A had sold 9,079 shares worth $870,676. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 12. Jejurikar Shailesh also sold $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86 million worth of stock or 29,621 shares. Shares for $2.93 million were sold by Sheppard Valarie L.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Small (VB) by 14,098 shares to 293,099 shares, valued at $44.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ind Fd Mid (VO).