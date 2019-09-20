Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder First National Trust Co Boosted Its Holding by $1.73 Million; Consumer Portfolio Svcs (CPSS) Position Raised by Black Diamond Capital Management Llc

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc (CPSS) by 490.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 2.30 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.69% . The hedge fund held 2.77M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.51M, up from 468,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.54. About 7,548 shares traded. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) has risen 14.78% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization; 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS); 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 91.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 11,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 24,062 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.65M, up from 12,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $155.39. About 1.24 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to Acquire MuleSoft for Enterprise Value of $6.5B; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce To Buy Mulesoft, Valuing Company At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce announces $2.2 bln French investment as Macron meets Trump; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 EPS 91c-EPS 93c; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Rev $2.935B-$2.945B; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Communication; 26/04/2018 – Salesforce Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce.com (CRM) Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire MuleSoft (Transcript); 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-$23B ON MULESOFT; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.53 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.63 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 10 investors sold CPSS shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 10.79 million shares or 1.42% more from 10.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Management accumulated 0.04% or 889,950 shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 0% or 90,124 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). 101,200 are owned by Royal Bancshares Of Canada. Morgan Stanley reported 168,113 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Co holds 352,909 shares. Brandywine Mngmt Ltd holds 7,177 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 0% stake. Blackrock accumulated 759,535 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 2.00 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northern stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Continental Advsr Limited has invested 1.67% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Denali Advsrs Lc has 550 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 1.83 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jackson Wealth Ltd Liability invested 0.61% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Peloton Wealth Strategists has invested 2.91% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Kcm Advisors Limited reported 0.34% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Dsc LP holds 6,144 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Azimuth Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.65% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Dakota Wealth Management holds 29,842 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Fdx Advsrs Incorporated invested in 20,860 shares. Franklin Inc accumulated 0.36% or 4.46 million shares. Everence Capital Mngmt Inc, a Indiana-based fund reported 17,428 shares. 18 are owned by Proffitt Goodson. Moody National Bank Tru Division stated it has 68,206 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 76,482 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Wafra reported 109,884 shares.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 14,806 shares to 92,948 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,519 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).