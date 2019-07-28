Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Falcon Edge Capital LP Cut Its Position as Share Value Declined; Invesco Advantage Muni Tru (VKI) Shareholder Sit Investment Associates Raised Holding by $591,620

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Invesco Advantage Muni Inc Tru (VKI) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 59,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 808,537 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, up from 749,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Invesco Advantage Muni Inc Tru for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $504.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.37. About 130,624 shares traded or 47.42% up from the average. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has risen 1.71% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.72% the S&P500.

Falcon Edge Capital Lp decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 63,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12 million, down from 66,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $159.97. About 4.73 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning; 23/04/2018 – Q&A: Salesforce’s Keith Block Is Still Cautious About AI; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce to Adopt New Accounting Standards; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com to Use Proceeds to Partially Fund Cash Portion of MuleSoft Acquisition; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 20/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 26/04/2018 – Salesforce Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE BUILDS CRYPTOCURRENCY ON SALESFORCE

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,190 shares to 13,825 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,010 shares, and cut its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Melvin Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.98% or 1.07 million shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Techs LP holds 0.29% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 19,092 shares. 2.44M are owned by Putnam Invests Limited Liability. Dakota Wealth has 0.32% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Concorde Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.38% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Winch Advisory Services Llc stated it has 22,643 shares or 1.98% of all its holdings. Caxton Assoc Lp accumulated 76,816 shares or 1.77% of the stock. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company reported 66,235 shares. Valinor LP has 367,600 shares for 3.05% of their portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Oh accumulated 6,938 shares. Ls Advisors Ltd reported 14,941 shares. Nbt State Bank N A Ny holds 0.33% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 11,532 shares. Cadinha Commerce Limited Liability Corp reported 0.5% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Botty Investors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 772 shares. Stoneridge Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.59% or 34,037 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 18 selling transactions for $17.28 million activity. Weaver Amy E sold 5,325 shares worth $811,530. 846 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $134,514 were sold by Hawkins Mark J. Shares for $795,000 were sold by BLOCK KEITH. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $32,216 was sold by Conway Craig. 14,897 shares valued at $2.31 million were sold by Allanson Joe on Friday, February 1. Roos John Victor also sold $16,971 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Thursday, January 31.