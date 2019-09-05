Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holder Cullinan Associates Has Increased Stake; Graco (GGG) Shareholder Rk Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.09 Million

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Graco Inc (GGG) by 45.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 42,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The hedge fund held 51,100 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, down from 93,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Graco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $46.07. About 124,996 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q Net $85.5M; 25/04/2018 – Graco Reports Record Sales and Operating Earnings; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY NET SALES OF $406.3 MLN VS $340.6 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Graco Launches Rugged EM Series Electronic Meters; 02/04/2018 – Graco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q EPS 49c

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 7,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 57,340 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08M, up from 49,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $153.23. About 985,359 shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: Experiencing Rapid Growth in France; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE, AND UPDATING ITS GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 16/04/2018 – MULESOFT SHAREHOLDER SUES TO BLOCK $6.5 BLN SALE TO SALESFORCE; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire MuleSoft; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO ADOPT ASC 606 & ASC 340-40

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubs Ag by 60,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $182,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 5,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Hldg (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemark Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 50,000 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.75% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Mason Street Advisors stated it has 0.36% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Zweig has invested 2.76% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Intrust Bank Na stated it has 9,725 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited has invested 0.05% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Florida-based Glaxis Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 4.71% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Massachusetts-based Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Birinyi Assoc Inc accumulated 15,200 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Gru Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 1,382 shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd (Wy) accumulated 1.17% or 5,510 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 40,400 shares. Maryland Cap Mgmt owns 89,023 shares. Trillium Asset Lc reported 95,724 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 133.33 million shares or 3.08% less from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs invested in 0% or 561 shares. Suntrust Banks has 58,449 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Parsons Cap Management Ri stated it has 0.19% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Bokf Na reported 0.03% stake. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability has 1.26M shares. Ls Investment Ltd Liability has 8,825 shares. Curbstone Fincl Mgmt Corporation holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 23,406 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Moreover, Albert D Mason has 1.42% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 39,302 shares. Hightower Advsr Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) or 6,009 shares. Hsbc Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 40,921 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Lc holds 7,161 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Ima Wealth reported 2,165 shares stake.

Analysts await Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 4.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.5 per share. GGG’s profit will be $86.74M for 22.15 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Graco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $347.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 29,300 shares to 68,400 shares, valued at $9.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).