Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holder Crosslink Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding by $6.35 Million; Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) Holding Held by Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) by 88.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 304,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 649,420 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.11 million, up from 344,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.64. About 3.35M shares traded. Weyerhauser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 74.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 42,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 14,134 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15M, down from 56,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $155.2. About 7.12M shares traded or 7.76% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 21/05/2018 – Salesforce to Join Global Leaders in Paris for Inaugural Tech For Good Summit, Hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EUROPEANS WITH GDPR ‘FLIPPED THE COIN’ ON DATA; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Stake Expected to Be Less Than 5; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.04, REV VIEW $12.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Rev $2.935B-$2.945B; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE NEW INTEGRATIONS SEEN IN SECOND HALF; 20/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40M for 194.00 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $438.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) by 17,060 shares to 137,058 shares, valued at $27.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A by 91,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 1,189 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Amp Cap reported 383,607 shares. First Personal Fincl owns 929 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cypress Asset Tx accumulated 9,820 shares. Whittier Company Of Nevada Incorporated has invested 0.31% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Wisconsin Limited Co invested in 10,000 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Cobblestone Cap Ltd Liability Corporation Ny has 2,680 shares. Congress Asset Ma owns 51,589 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Company has 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 339 shares. Swarthmore has 1.78% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 47,725 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.48% or 248,524 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt owns 0.3% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 3.24 million shares. Moreover, Sachem Head Capital LP has 14.58% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Scott Selber owns 12,492 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Raymond James Na holds 0.1% or 12,436 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Limited reported 129,770 shares. Guardian Management has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Weyerhauser Company (NYSE:WY). Spc Financial reported 60,100 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 17,378 shares. Dupont Management Corp holds 0.01% in Weyerhauser Company (NYSE:WY) or 9,105 shares. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 368,597 shares. New York-based Samlyn Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.77% in Weyerhauser Company (NYSE:WY). Fifth Third Bancorp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhauser Company (NYSE:WY) for 80,814 shares. First Manhattan reported 0% stake. 269,614 are owned by Keating Inv Counselors. 14,557 were reported by Wetherby Asset Management. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.66% in Weyerhauser Company (NYSE:WY) or 1.92 million shares. 41,573 are held by Keybank National Association Oh. First LP holds 0.02% or 364,204 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 14,212 shares.