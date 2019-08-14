Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holder Crosslink Capital Has Cut Holding by $11.15 Million as Valuation Declined; Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Has Raised Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position by $306,364 as Valuation Rose

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 1,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 45,757 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79 million, up from 44,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $7.86 during the last trading session, reaching $196.25. About 2.16M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley executives tamp down enthusiasm on record profit; 02/05/2018 – Korea Herald: Goldman is said to add crypto contracts without trading Bitcoins; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Total Assets Under Supervision $1.5 Trillion at 1Q End; 06/05/2018 – Goldman’s $1 Billion Bankers Are Benchmark in Asia’s Wealth Race; 28/03/2018 – ETSY – BOARD APPOINTED EDITH COOPER, FORMER PARTNER AND GLOBAL HEAD OF HUMAN CAPITAL FOR GOLDMAN SACHS, TO COMPANY’S BOARD, EFFECTIVE APRIL 5; 08/05/2018 – “With the Fed funds rate moving up faster than inflation … the competition from cash for other asset classes has picked up,” wrote Goldman’s Mueller-Glissmann; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs just made its first crypto hire to explore a potential bitcoin trading desk; 23/05/2018 – Booking Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 4; 29/03/2018 – Total, Tikehau target 1 bln euro energy transition fund; 03/05/2018 – ZOLA – RAISED $100 MLN IN SERIES D FINANCING LED BY EXISTING INVESTOR COMCAST VENTURES, NEW INVESTORS NBCUNIVERSAL, GOLDMAN SACHS INVESTMENT PARTNERS

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 55.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 70,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 56,214 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90M, down from 126,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $140.01. About 6.20 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro Insert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Stake Expected to Be Less Than 5; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Communication; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Selling Bonds to Finance MuleSoft Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce agrees to buy Mulesoft in $6.5 billion deal; 20/03/2018 – Teddy Schleifer: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. TO RATING ‘A-‘; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q EPS 46c

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78 million for 388.92 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

