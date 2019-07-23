Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Covington Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake; Janney Capital Management Has Lifted Holding in Credit Suisse Grp Sp Adr (CS) by $478,852

Janney Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Credit Suisse Grp Sp Adr (CS) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc bought 43,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 901,054 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.50 million, up from 857,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Credit Suisse Grp Sp Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $12.61. About 2.00M shares traded. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 29.74% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 19/03/2018 – SUZANO PAPEL E CELULOSE SA SUZB3.SA : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 34 FROM BRL 22; 25/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CREDIT SUISSE (SCHWEIZ) AG TO RATING ‘A’; 17/04/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser under pressure after Credit Suisse warning; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $178 FROM $175; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Reinstates Three Credit Suisse (USA) Inc. Debt Ratings; 18/05/2018 – BMC IS SAID TO WORK WITH GOLDMAN, CREDIT SUISSE ON SALE; 17/04/2018 – Star Entertainment Target Price Cut 5.1% to A$5.60/Share by Credit Suisse; 04/05/2018 – LIDER FAKTORING LIDFA.IS AUTHORIZES HEAD OFFICE TO NEGOTIATE WITH CREDIT SUISSE TO GET LOAN UP TO $100.0 MLN WITH 5-YEAR TRANCHE; 10/04/2018 – CVR REFINING LP CVRR.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $14 TARGET PRICE; 19/03/2018 – WARRIOR MET COAL INC HCC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $35; RATING OUTPERFORM

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 59.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 3,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,327 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 6,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $156.28. About 4.43 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 07/03/2018 – PointClickCare Technologies Extends Capabilities of Salesforce Health Cloud With Its Long-Term and Post-Acute Care Insights; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM) Investors; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- PROVIDING NEW DISCLOSURE CALLED REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE, REPRESENTING ALL FUTURE REVENUES THAT ARE UNDER THE CONTRACT- CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – lnsycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Financial Group Transforms Client Relationships with Salesforce; 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: CRM TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Grows the Old-fashioned Way — Heard on the Street; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue for its fiscal first quarter, and its second-quarter revenue guidance also exceeded estimates; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE FORM PARTNERSHIP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Main Street Research Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,506 shares. Virginia-based Bb&T Securities Limited Com has invested 0.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cap Ltd Liability holds 0% or 100 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd holds 4,905 shares. Intact Management holds 4,000 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Adv stated it has 1.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 220,456 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Partner Fund LP stated it has 205,398 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Hl holds 0.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 13,094 shares. Waverton Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 626,761 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.27% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Proffitt And Goodson Inc invested in 18 shares. New York-based Neville Rodie Shaw has invested 0.72% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Paradigm Asset Mgmt Com Lc has 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.4% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 6,200 shares to 117,153 shares, valued at $6.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,395 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 21 insider sales for $21.91 million activity. $1.48 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Benioff Marc. Roos John Victor had sold 114 shares worth $17,779 on Thursday, February 7. $1.03 million worth of stock was sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, February 12. Hawkins Mark J sold $134,514 worth of stock or 846 shares. 5,325 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $857,751 were sold by Weaver Amy E. On Friday, February 15 the insider Conway Craig sold $32,216.

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9,407 shares to 343,256 shares, valued at $27.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ft Iv Tacticl Hi Yld Etf (HYLS) by 34,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 653,080 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Amt Free Shrt Etf.