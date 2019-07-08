Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Coatue Management Has Increased Holding; Wms Partners Has Increased Position in Pfizer (PFE)

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 162.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 40,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 65,718 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $43.3. About 20.75 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 24/05/2018 – The settlement announced by the U.S. Department of Justice resolves allegations that Pfizer violated the federal False Claims Act between 2012 and 2016; 17/04/2018 – MERCK TO STUDY PCV-15 V114 FOR PNEUMOCOCCAL DISEASE VACCINE; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER: DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS – ON MARCH 6, CO RECEIVED NOTIFICATION OF PFIZER’S INTENT TO TERMINATE THEIR 2013 RESEARCH COLLABORATION, OPTION, LICENSE AGREEMENT; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR REVENUE 5.2B RUPEES; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER HAD RIGHT TO SELECT A MAXIMUM OF FIVE TARGETS; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 96.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 943,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.92M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303.70M, up from 973,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $152.81. About 4.02 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 12/04/2018 – Salesforce Co-Founder and CTO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meeting; 26/03/2018 – ASPERA’S NEW LICENSECONTROL FOR SALESFORCE RELEASE REDUCES; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – IF DEAL WITH MULESOFT IS TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, MULESOFT WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $187 MLN; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.25 TO $2.27; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue Desk.com and SalesforceIQ; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: WILL NOT UPDATE FY 2019 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 28/03/2018 – ORANGE BELGIUM, ORANGE POLSKA PARTNER IN PACT W/ SALESFORCE; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for cloud software companies

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “KeyBanc: Salesforce Poised To Benefit From Data Opportunity After Tableau Acquisition – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Salesforce: Serial Acquirer On The Move – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How salesforce.com and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Tokio Marine & Nichido Selects Salesforce to Exceed Customer Expectations at Every Touchpoint – PRNewswire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Chairman of the Board & co-CEO Marc Benioff Sold $768,100 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “These 3 Small Biotech Stocks Are Perfect Takeover Targets – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer’s crisaborole ointment safe in infants and toddlers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pfizer (PFE) option implied volatility low as shares at upper end of range – StreetInsider.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Exact Sciences Corporation Stock Gained Nearly 14% in June – The Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizerâ€™s Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Pain Could Make Sarepta the DMD King – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

