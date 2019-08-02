Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Bank Hapoalim Bm Lowered Position as Shares Declined; Menta Capital Holding in Agree Realty (ADC) Raised as Stock Price Rose

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm sold 3,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 83,835 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.28M, down from 86,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $146.5. About 8.51 million shares traded or 29.83% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 09/04/2018 – X2ENGINE, TAPS CRM DAVID BUCHANAN AS CEO; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is known for his social activism and is one of most outspoken business leaders promoting work and pay equality; 16/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft – sources (Reuters) -; 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 20/03/2018 – Teddy Schleifer: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.25 TO $2.27

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (ADC) by 123.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The hedge fund held 11,400 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $790,000, up from 5,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Agree Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $66.99. About 93,006 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Qtrly Cash Div; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q Rev $34.6M; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 13/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: ARI ADC BKI CTT HGV HMLP RPD; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q EPS 53c; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Raises Dividend to 54c; 24/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 17 Days; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 3.8 PCT; 10/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 285% to 12 Days; 23/04/2018 – DJ Agree Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADC)

More notable recent Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” on December 01, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Agree Realty Names David A. Wolff Chief Accounting Officer – PRNewswire” published on February 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Transocean Ltd. Announces Drilling Automation of Six Floaters – GlobeNewswire” on February 18, 2019. More interesting news about Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 115% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Agree Realty To Ring The Closing Bell® At The New York Stock Exchange To Commemorate 25th Anniversary Of Its Initial Public Offering – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.83, from 2.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold ADC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 1.09% more from 38.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsrs Ltd Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,924 shares. Usa Fincl Portformulas invested in 0.12% or 2,684 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 0.01% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) or 2,688 shares. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Co has invested 0% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Piedmont Advsr holds 0.03% or 9,339 shares. 195,303 were accumulated by Legal General Public Limited Co. Howe Rusling has 165 shares. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 66,221 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 90,255 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 45,821 shares in its portfolio. Century invested 0.04% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Commercial Bank Of Mellon holds 0.02% or 926,448 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 1.38 million shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $759,457 activity. $642,000 worth of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) was bought by RAKOLTA JOHN JR. On Monday, July 1 Agree Joey bought $3,174 worth of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) or 50 shares.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 85,724 shares to 125,076 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Americold Rlty Tr by 23,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,299 shares, and cut its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 sales for $11.85 million activity. Conway Craig sold $32,216 worth of stock. Shares for $1.03M were sold by Harris Parker. 5,000 shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH, worth $815,800 on Wednesday, February 13. Roos John Victor also sold $17,779 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. 5,325 shares valued at $857,751 were sold by Weaver Amy E on Friday, February 15. The insider Hawkins Mark J sold 846 shares worth $134,514.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Corp owns 0.06% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 6,704 shares. Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Co reported 29,976 shares stake. Swarthmore Group holds 3.6% or 5,300 shares. Valley Advisers reported 0.11% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Donaldson Capital Mngmt has invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Columbus Circle invested in 164,279 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Company has invested 1.98% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Fdx Advisors reported 17,854 shares. King Wealth accumulated 35,690 shares or 1.77% of the stock. Private Ocean Ltd Liability accumulated 76 shares or 0% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.47% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cambridge holds 2.12% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 223,872 shares. Crossvault Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 35,940 shares or 2.94% of their US portfolio. 27,035 are owned by Hudson Valley Investment Adv. Field Main Bank & Trust holds 1.26% or 8,445 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Salesforce Named a Leader in Data Management Platforms by Independent Research Firm – PRNewswire” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cramer’s ‘Playbook’ For Profiting From A Fed Rate Cut – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Intel (Nasdaq: $INTC) Signs 3-Year MoU with Baidu (Nasdaq: $BIDU) and Salesforce (NYSE: $CRM) Completes Acquisition of Tableau – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Our Model For Smartsheet Calculates 31% Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,369 shares to 5,413 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Solaredge Technologies Inc by 12,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10 million for 406.94 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.