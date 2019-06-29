Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Bank Hapoalim Bm Cut Holding by $482,532; Vulcan Value Partners Maintains Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm sold 3,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 83,835 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.28 million, down from 86,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $151.73. About 6.94M shares traded or 20.29% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – INVESTING IN FRANCE THROUGH SALESFORCE VENTURES’ $100 MLN EMEA FUND; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion, announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: to Significantly Increase Frances Headcount, Real Estate Footprint, Data Center Capacity; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce announces $2.2 bln French investment as Macron meets Trump; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce agreed to by MuleSoft on Tuesday for $6.5 billion; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and lnnovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Grows the Old-fashioned Way — Heard on the Street; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: REPRESENTS 36% PREMIUM OVER MULESOFT’S CLOSE PRICE

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 56,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 310,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553.11 million, up from 254,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $932.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $10.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1893.63. About 3.04 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – Those seeking to overturn Quill â€“ including President Trump â€“ think this is a way to force large internet retailers like Amazon to pay more sales taxes. They are gravely mistaken; 19/04/2018 – Bezos Touts Amazon’s 100 Million Prime Members to Shareholders; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – IN-CAR DELIVERY AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS WITH COMPATIBLE 2015 OR NEWER CHEVROLET, BUICK, GMC OR CADILLAC VEHICLE WITH ACTIVE ONSTAR ACCOUNT; 19/05/2018 – Whole Foods will give Amazon Prime customers a 10 percent discount on sale items. Via @DelRey:; 21/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos counted the Oracle of Omaha as someone worth listening to; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Signals Slow Progress on Amazon Health Venture: TOPLive; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Takes Over FAANG Decoupling Throne After Trump Zeroes In; 29/05/2018 – Protesters at Amazon shareholder meeting to fly a plane with a banner reading: ‘Bezos needs a boss’; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 10/05/2018 – Facebook, Amazon and Apple delivered stronger than expected results in their late April, early May reports

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 44 insider sales for $39.02 million activity. 15,000 shares valued at $2.22 million were sold by Benioff Marc on Monday, January 14. Another trade for 5,325 shares valued at $857,751 was made by Weaver Amy E on Friday, February 15. 5,000 shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH, worth $749,873 on Wednesday, January 23. Roos John Victor sold $18,169 worth of stock. Another trade for 6,331 shares valued at $941,979 was sold by Harris Parker. 846 shares were sold by Hawkins Mark J, worth $134,514.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Slack’s First Earnings Report Anticlimactic, But I Still Think It’s A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Salesforce.com Won’t Sell Software to Some Gun-Selling Companies – The Motley Fool” published on May 30, 2019, Forbes.com published: “How Will Salesforce.com’s Gross Profits Be Impacted Due to Tableau Acquisition? – Forbes” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks — Should You Follow? – Motley Fool” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Acquisitions by Google, Salesforce, and Intel Seem a Little Desperate – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.89 million for 421.47 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “With Prime Membership Saturating, Amazon Needs to Grow Spend Per Customer – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Staying out of Antitrust Hearings Only Can Benefit Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon.com is Now Oversold (AMZN) – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “CNBC: Retail Pharmacies More Worried About Amazon Than They Admit – Benzinga” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AAPL, XOM, NVTA – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.