Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holder Azimuth Capital Management Trimmed Its Position; As Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Rk Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $432,796

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 8,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,929 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 59,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $55.86. About 42,002 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 19.91% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 03/05/2018 – SEI Adds New Solutions Director to Bolster UK Private Banking Team; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M; 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M; 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 Billion in New OCIO Assets in Six Months

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 29.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 27,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,050 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.30M, down from 92,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $153.08. About 1.25 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to buy MuleSoft in $6.5 bln deal; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Rev $3.22B-$3.23B; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce agrees to buy Mulesoft in $6.5 billion deal; 03/05/2018 – News On MuleSoft Inc. (MULE) Now Under CRM; 09/05/2018 – The subscription model pioneered by Salesforce is now the norm in software; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF SAYS U.S. NEEDS PRIVACY LAW LIKE EU’S GDPR; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 23/03/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates MuleSoft, Inc. Acquisition; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Agreed to Invest in Company in Private Placement; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce earnings beat on cloud strength, raises forecast

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Signature Bank Ny (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 12,180 shares to 37,045 shares, valued at $4.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce: Serial Acquirer On The Move – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Salesforce Grants Equity Awards to MapAnything Employees Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan – PRNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Salesforce Stock Pulls Back After Tableau Deal – Schaeffers Research” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Recent Acquisitions by Google, Salesforce, and Intel Seem a Little Desperate – The Motley Fool” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce: Near-Term Gains Will Be Capped – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exchange Cap Inc stated it has 1.28% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.08% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Legal And General Gp Pcl has 0.38% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 4.21 million shares. Oak Associate Ltd Oh accumulated 46,325 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Aldebaran reported 1.36% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Piedmont Investment Advsr Inc invested 0.54% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Neville Rodie Shaw owns 42,717 shares. Sei Invs Co stated it has 808,248 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.12% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Stephens Ar reported 0.25% stake. Archford Strategies Limited Liability owns 1,871 shares. Trb Advsr Lp reported 6,500 shares. First National holds 0.2% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 12,574 shares. Japan-based Asset Mngmt One Limited has invested 0.32% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Generation Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.09M shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 38 insider sales for $34.39 million activity. $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Weaver Amy E. $16,944 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Roos John Victor. Shares for $1.00M were sold by Harris Parker. Shares for $734,450 were sold by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, January 9. Shares for $1.36M were sold by Hawkins Mark J. $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Conway Craig on Friday, February 15.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.89 million for 425.22 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.79 EPS, up 5.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.75 per share. SEIC’s profit will be $122.11 million for 17.68 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by SEI Investments Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.22% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 3 sales for $1.22 million activity. KLAUDER PAUL also bought $154,909 worth of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) on Tuesday, February 5.

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17 million and $104.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Opko Health Inc (NYSE:OPK) by 198,047 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SEI Expands Its Footprint in Family Office Services Arena With Acquisition of Archway Technology Partners – GlobeNewswire” on July 05, 2017, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: DG, NXPI, CERN, SEIC, FFIC – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for Southwest Airlines, Southern Copper, SEI Investments, Forward Air, Cincinnati Financial, and Celsion â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SEIC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SEI’s Al Chiaradonna Receives Temple University’s Accounting Achievement Award – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.06% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). American Gp has 262,600 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp stated it has 130 shares. Bogle Investment Mngmt Lp De holds 0.06% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 15,052 shares. Court Place Ltd Liability reported 96,700 shares. Massachusetts-based Btim Corp has invested 0.24% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Gemmer Asset Ltd Co has invested 0% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Proshare Advisors Lc invested in 0.08% or 242,956 shares. The New York-based Ingalls And Snyder Llc has invested 0.16% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Mariner Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs invested 0.12% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Logan Management Inc accumulated 8,687 shares. 37,815 were reported by Voya Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Shelton Capital reported 0.04% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC).