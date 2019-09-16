Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holder Ashmore Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $3.60 Million; Madison Investment Holdings Has Cut Discovery (DISCK) Position as Share Value Declined

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 15,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 713,050 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.29M, down from 728,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.22. About 1.51 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 23,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 269,626 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.91 million, up from 245,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $153.12. About 1.23M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Borrows $2.5 Billion for MuleSoft Acquisition; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce earnings beat on cloud strength, raises forecast; 09/05/2018 – Ideal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 45C; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: REPRESENTS 36% PREMIUM OVER MULESOFT’S CLOSE PRICE; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: AGRICULTURE DEPT USES SERVICE CLOUD TO COMMUNICATE

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Large (VV) by 9,817 shares to 354,282 shares, valued at $47.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Short (VGSH) by 102,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 692,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.

More important recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “2 Top Entertainment Stocks to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Is Discovery, Inc. (DISCK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance”, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Discovery Stock Gained 13% in April – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) was released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Insanely Cheap Media Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Salesforce shares rise on revenue beat and increased forecast – CNBC” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “The Unknown Media Giant Taking The World By Storm – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Veeva Systems Deserves Its Premium Valuation – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “salesforce (CRM) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 281,252 shares to 987,849 shares, valued at $195.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 38,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,153 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW).