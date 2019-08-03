Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Adi Capital Management Cut Stake; Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Com (XOM)

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc bought 3,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 46,932 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, up from 42,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 21.38 million shares traded or 106.47% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH SAYS EXXON ADVISED PNG LNG RESTARTS LNG PRODUCTION; 30/05/2018 – ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods Highlights Growth Plans and Advances in Lower-Carbon Solutions; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Number of Upstream Growth Initiatives; 18/04/2018 – China to impose auti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from U.S., EU, Singapore; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil: ISS Issued Voting Recommendation Inconsistent With Board’s Recommendation on Say-on-Pay Proposal; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Exxon Mobile – 04/10/2018 05:44 PM; 29/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL’S ALEX VOLKOV COMMENTS AT OSLO GAS CONFERENCE; 13/03/2018 – Top Exxon executive confirms Gulf Coast oil-refining expansion; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law

Adi Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $145.7. About 13.14 million shares traded or 95.79% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISES FY 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $13.075 BLN TO $13.125 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 13/04/2018 – DROPBOX DBX.O :NOMURA SAYS GIVEN CO’S LOW PENETRATION, CONVERSION RATES AND LACK OF ENTERPRISE SALESFORCE, THERE IS LITTLE ROOM FOR UPSIDE POTENTIAL; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Doubles Down on Small Businesses With Software Swap; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce earnings beat on cloud strength, raises forecast; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 06/03/2018 – IBISWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 10/04/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at the New Economy Summit 2018; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 28/03/2018 – ORANGE BELGIUM, ORANGE POLSKA PARTNER IN PACT W/ SALESFORCE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc reported 235,260 shares. Kemper Corporation Master Retirement holds 50,042 shares or 2.57% of its portfolio. Acropolis Management Llc owns 13,446 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na reported 2.27 million shares. Fragasso Group reported 13,585 shares. Founders Fincl Secs Limited Liability invested in 0.72% or 27,974 shares. Nwq Mngmt holds 4,269 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Co has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Invesco Limited holds 0.23% or 8.39M shares. Advsr Asset stated it has 358,937 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 0.5% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mutual Of America Management Lc accumulated 566,551 shares or 0.67% of the stock. First Business Financial Inc holds 0.13% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 9,076 shares. Independent Order Of Foresters owns 2,725 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Chatham Capital Incorporated holds 19,503 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07 million and $277.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds Short (VTIP) by 11,320 shares to 50,892 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Real Estate Index Fd Etf (VNQ) by 3,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,006 shares, and cut its stake in Exempt Bd Index Fd Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Limited Co has 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 3 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Com owns 5,658 shares. Buckingham Mgmt reported 34,547 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Birinyi Assocs stated it has 1.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0.01% or 2,058 shares in its portfolio. Convergence Investment Ptnrs Lc has 0.05% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Peapack Gladstone Fin Corp holds 3,502 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dearborn Partners Lc stated it has 5,780 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Nikko Asset Americas Inc reported 2.09% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.27% or 192,690 shares. Echo Street Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 202,264 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Liability reported 627,482 shares. Iowa State Bank holds 3.07% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 42,285 shares. Stoneridge Ltd Liability Com has 1.59% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 34,037 shares. The New York-based Pinnacle Associates Limited has invested 0.16% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10 million for 404.72 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $11.85 million activity. Shares for $1.58 million were sold by Benioff Marc. 6,331 shares valued at $1.00 million were sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, February 5. 200 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $32,216 were sold by Conway Craig. 846 shares were sold by Hawkins Mark J, worth $134,514 on Wednesday, February 6. 5,325 shares were sold by Weaver Amy E, worth $857,751 on Friday, February 15. The insider Roos John Victor sold $18,169.