Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Adi Capital Management Cut Position by $1.90 Million; Beck Capital Management Raised Merck & Co New Com (MRK) Position

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (MRK) by 73.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 4,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 9,806 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $815,000, up from 5,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $86.47. About 5.92 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 13/04/2018 – CNBC: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO SHOWED STAT SIG BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA: Study Is Collaboration With Washington University; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 09/04/2018 – Mavenclad (Cladribine Tablets) Receives First Approval in the Middle East & Africa Region; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 06/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics: Review Follows Earlier Incyte, Merck Announcement; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma

Adi Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $156.07. About 7.29 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE SEES REACHING $20B IN SALES “FASTER THAN IMAGINED”; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to acquire Mulesoft in $6.5bn deal; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Rev $3.22B-$3.23B; 18/05/2018 – Local Measure Announces New App on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SEES LONG-TERM REVENUE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 OF $21 BLN TO $23 BLN – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE NEW INTEGRATIONS SEEN IN SECOND HALF; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: AGRICULTURE DEPT USES SERVICE CLOUD TO COMMUNICATE; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISED ITS LONG-TERM REVENUE TARGET RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 BY $1 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,823 were accumulated by Sns Group Ltd Liability. Armistice Capital Ltd reported 90,000 shares stake. Ingalls & Snyder Lc holds 1.2% or 303,286 shares. Rnc Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.09% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Orrstown Fincl Serv Inc stated it has 760 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Birmingham Mgmt Inc Al owns 67,034 shares for 2.5% of their portfolio. Intll stated it has 35.69M shares. Fort Limited Partnership holds 10,542 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Research Incorporated reported 325,368 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 8,000 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 1.77% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 611,122 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement stated it has 4.02 million shares. Grisanti Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 11,340 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt Inc accumulated 7,570 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.78% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 3,424 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 83,332 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Oregon-based M Hldg Secs Incorporated has invested 0.05% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 9,709 shares stake. Cibc World Mkts holds 0.24% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 185,430 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The holds 897,839 shares. Hudson Bay Cap LP reported 72,638 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Catalyst Advsr Ltd Llc owns 113,780 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Bluestein R H & invested in 1.91% or 221,133 shares. Bbva Compass Bancshares owns 4,538 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc owns 600 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank invested 0.57% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Heritage Invsts Mgmt Corp owns 34,427 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Polar Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 6,484 shares.