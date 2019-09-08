Salesforce.Com Com Us$0.001 (CRM) Holding Maintained by Waverton Investment Management Ltd; Kbr (KBR) Holder Shellback Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Position

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Kbr Inc (KBR) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.51% . The institutional investor held 907,653 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.33 million, down from 957,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Kbr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.15. About 617,725 shares traded. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 36.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 21/03/2018 – Naval Group Engages KBR For Australia’s Future Submarine Facility Design Services Subcontract; 13/03/2018 – KBR INC – COMPANY WILL NOT ISSUE EQUITY TO MARKET AS PART OF THE REFINANCING PROCESS; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Ratings To Kbr: B1 Cfr And B1 First Lien Facility Rating, Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – KBR’s Proprietary SCORE Ethylene Technology Based Revamp Project Completed at KPIC; 03/04/2018 – KBR Joint Venture Signs Contract for Australia’s New Naval Shipbuilding College; 30/04/2018 – KBR: Awarded a Contract by Saudi Aramco and SABIC to Develop Crude Oil-to-Chemicals Complex; 22/03/2018 – KBR Wins Additional Work on ACRON Ammonia Plant in Russia; 26/04/2018 – KBR INC QTRLY REVENUE $ 1,038 MLN VS $ 1,106 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Platts: KBR, Anton Oil to win management contracts at Iraq’s Majnoon oil field; 25/04/2018 – KBR INC – TERM LOAN A FACILITY WILL BE USED TO FUND KBR’S LOAN TO JKC JOINT VENTURE IN ORDER TO COMPLETE COMBINED CYCLE POWER PLANT ON ICHTHYS PROJECT

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc Com Us$0.001 (CRM) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 6,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 626,761 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.26M, up from 620,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc Com Us$0.001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $151.07. About 4.72M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 17/04/2018 – Clutch Among 18 Startups Participating in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce announces $2.2 bln French investment as Macron meets Trump; 13/04/2018 – Salesforce Achieved Gender Parity, But It’s a Constant Struggle; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Financial Group Transforms Client Relationships with Salesforce; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 05/04/2018 – Publicis.Sapient and TQI Ventures announce new joint business focused on enabling the digital transformation of organizations in Europe leveraging Salesforce; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce will pay $44.89 per share for Mulesoft, a 36 percent premium

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $841.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 195,000 shares to 404,434 shares, valued at $10.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,051 shares, and has risen its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).

Analysts await KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.44 EPS, down 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. KBR’s profit will be $60.51 million for 14.86 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by KBR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold KBR shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 132.07 million shares or 2.62% less from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of America De holds 3.55 million shares. 344,722 were accumulated by Corbyn Md. 61,025 were reported by Sit Assoc. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.02% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) for 183,562 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 84,894 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7.16 million shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 149,849 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1,418 were reported by Edge Wealth Management Ltd. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd reported 505,650 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Shellback LP stated it has 907,653 shares. 4,745 are owned by Qs Invsts Ltd Com. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 256,741 shares. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). National Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 439,322 shares. Blackrock reported 16.15 million shares.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc Com Us$1.00 (NYSE:T) by 32,440 shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $45.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Com Us$0.01 (NYSE:SLB) by 930,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 646,868 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com Us$1.00 (NYSE:MMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett & Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 360 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) reported 2,270 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Iowa Comml Bank reported 3.07% stake. Suvretta Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 7.91% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 1.73 million shares. Scotia Capital Inc reported 60,830 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,743 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe), Luxembourg-based fund reported 7,800 shares. Virtu Financial Limited invested 0.22% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Motco holds 371 shares. Amarillo Natl Bank invested in 0.28% or 4,413 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 10,946 shares. Fdx Advsr reported 0.11% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). The California-based First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.08% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Partner Mngmt LP accumulated 6,243 shares. Cibc World Mkts Corporation holds 185,430 shares.