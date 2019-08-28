Salesforce.Com Com Us$0.001 (CRM) Holder Waverton Investment Management LTD Upped Position; Redmile Group Lifted Its Stake in Anthem (ANTM) as Market Valuation Rose

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 52.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 61,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 176,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.71 million, up from 115,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $253.88. About 178,123 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc Com Us$0.001 (CRM) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 6,087 shares as the company's stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 626,761 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.26 million, up from 620,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc Com Us$0.001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $152.41. About 553,506 shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 48,100 shares to 3.04M shares, valued at $94.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 5.49 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.97 million shares, and cut its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "'Fast Money' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Ford, UnitedHealth And More – Benzinga" on August 27, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Finance Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 39,992 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.19% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Norinchukin National Bank The reported 0.29% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Llc has invested 0.21% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). C M Bidwell & Assocs Ltd accumulated 1,835 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 292,874 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Main Street Lc invested 0.13% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Capital Fund Management Sa reported 5,623 shares stake. Moreover, Shine Investment Advisory Services has 0.12% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,695 shares. Pillar Pacific Limited Co holds 72,113 shares. Alyeska Limited Partnership holds 0.19% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 87,119 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Co stated it has 17,169 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc reported 0.07% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Valinor Management LP has 367,600 shares for 3.05% of their portfolio.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Stock Us$0.0001 (NYSE:V) by 20,249 shares to 696,775 shares, valued at $108.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 9,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,799 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com Us$0.05 (NYSE:PFE).