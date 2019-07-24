Salesforce Com Com (CRM) Shareholder Whittier Trust Co Raised Its Holding by $1.22 Million as Valuation Declined; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Rose, Accuvest Global Advisors Has Lifted Holding

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (CRM) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 7,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,402 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.73M, up from 72,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $159.97. About 3.08 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and lnnovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Confirms $2.5 Billion Bond Offering To Help Finance Mulesoft Deal — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Selling Bonds to Finance MuleSoft Acquisition; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 08/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel Implements Vlocity and Salesforce for B2B and B2C Digital Transformation; 21/03/2018 – A bidding war might also help explain the high price Salesforce was willing to pay for MuleSoft; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce 10-K: Salesforce Ventures Recently Agreed to Invest Another $100M in ‘a Late Stage Technology Company; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce.com: The Force Is With Them — Barron’s Blog

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 85.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 348 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 756 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1997.4. About 2.03 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three-months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime; 02/04/2018 – Amazon Takes a Beating on Trump’s Tweeting (Video); 04/05/2018 – The Dow dropped 100 points at the open; tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook all started trading in the red; 29/03/2018 – Trump says Amazon is causing “tremendous loss to the U.S.”; 15/03/2018 – GUOGUANG ELECTRIC SAYS IT PAYS CLOSE ATTENTION TO THE MATTER AND WILL KEEP IN TOUCH WITH CUSTOMERS; 11/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon and Google are fighting again Plus, Spotify drops R. Kelly from its playlists as part of its new rules about hate content; House Democrats release all the politically divisive Russia-linked Facebook ads; sending inaudible secret commands to Siri and Alexa; 14/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Amazon – 05/31/2018; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops 300 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS SEALS FIRST-LOOK DEAL WITH KENNETH LONERGAN; 03/04/2018 – Trump Delivers New Attack Against Amazon

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29 million and $184.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 174,006 shares to 29,250 shares, valued at $8.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Global Tactical Et (FTGC) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,041 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Sth Korea Etf (EWY).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New Com (NYSE:SIX) by 33,767 shares to 512 shares, valued at $25,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl A (BRKA) by 9 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 299 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co Com (NYSE:GE).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 20 sales for $20.43 million activity. Harris Parker sold $1.00 million worth of stock. Shares for $17,779 were sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, February 7. $857,751 worth of stock was sold by Weaver Amy E on Friday, February 15. 5,000 shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH, worth $735,149. The insider Hawkins Mark J sold 846 shares worth $134,514. On Friday, February 15 Conway Craig sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 200 shares.