Salesforce Com Com (CRM) Share Value Declined While Murphy Capital Management Has Raised Stake; Lonestar Capital Management Maintains Holding in Symantec (SYMC)

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (CRM) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 7,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 20,754 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, up from 12,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $143.89. About 5.31 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/05/2018 – The subscription model pioneered by Salesforce is now the norm in software; 05/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Salesforce $2.5b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox Aims to Raise Up to $748 Million in IPO, Salesforce Pact; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures: Investment Expected to Occur in 1Q of Fiscal 2019; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce To Invest $2.2 Billion In Its French Business In The Next 5 Years — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 8c; 13/04/2018 – Salesforce Achieved Gender Parity, But It’s a Constant Struggle; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Salesforce is in advanced talks to acquire MuleSoft, with a deal possible as soon as this week; MuleSoft

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $23.51. About 10.59 million shares traded or 8.49% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 09/05/2018 – MeasuredRisk Appoints Former Symantec Executive, WholeSecurity Founder and CTO Tony Alagna as Chief Technology Officer to Join the World’s Leading Al Powered Risk lnference Pioneer; 19/03/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS- ON MARCH 19, UNIT OF CO RECEIVED $65 MLN PAYMENT DUE FROM SYMANTEC CORP UNDER CONFIDENTIAL PATENT LICENSE AND SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – ON TRACK TO LAUNCH ADDITIONAL CONSUMER DIGITAL SAFETY INTEGRATED OFFERINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Gains Ahead of Investor Call to Address Investigation; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Provides Additional Info; 11/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Symantec Rtgs Unchgd By Intrnl Audit Invstgtn; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Doesn’t Anticipate Material Adverse Impact on Historical Fincl Statements; 13/03/2018 CAFC: TRUSTEES OF COLUMBIA v. SYMANTEC CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-2551 – 2018-03-13; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Symantec crashes on mysterious investigation

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Sachem Head Adds Salesforce (CRM), Spectra Energy (SE) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “5 Excellent Reasons To Buy Salesforce.com – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Give Their View On Salesforce And The Real Estate Sector – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Compass Point Says Salesforce A Core Holding For Investors, Bullish On Workday – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 236,247 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Kepos Capital Lp accumulated 29,668 shares. Tybourne Cap (Hk) holds 12.9% or 2.09M shares in its portfolio. Budros Ruhlin Roe reported 0.28% stake. Laurion Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hilton Capital Llc holds 0% or 85 shares. Fmr Limited Company stated it has 1.7% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Whale Rock Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 2.5% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 875,956 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc holds 18,546 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Hanson Doremus Investment Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 450 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust stated it has 173,619 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Junto Capital Mngmt LP accumulated 352,688 shares or 3.21% of the stock. Amer Intll Group Inc Inc has 0.18% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 292,718 shares. Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.24% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Personal Capital Advsrs reported 0.5% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $655.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 5,487 shares to 82,124 shares, valued at $9.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc Msci Jpn Etf New by 9,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,380 shares, and cut its stake in Ibm (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kenmare Prns Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 65,842 shares. Moreover, First Personal Fin Service has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Cornercap Invest Counsel holds 177,465 shares. Aperio Group Inc Lc holds 254,528 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 3.23M shares. 423 were accumulated by Advisory Serv Network Llc. Natixis holds 1.65M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 243,911 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) or 184,229 shares. Sandy Spring Retail Bank holds 0.03% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) or 13,222 shares. Scotia Cap reported 12,800 shares stake. Profund Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 45,642 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Trust Company stated it has 750 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 31,026 were accumulated by Qs Investors Ltd Llc. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Trust Fund holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 12,709 shares.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In by 57,400 shares to 197,600 shares, valued at $9.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cai International Inc (CAP) by 64,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,932 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).