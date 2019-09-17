Salesforce Com Com (CRM) Position Held by Murphy Capital Management Inc; Mondelez Intl Cl A (MDLZ) Valuation Rose While Lipe & Dalton Has Cut Holding by $2.74 Million

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (MDLZ) by 42.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 51,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 71,143 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.84M, down from 122,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $54.69. About 3.74M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (CRM) by 24.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 5,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 25,933 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.93 million, up from 20,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $152.1. About 2.04M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 05/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 26/04/2018 – Marketing Cloud Solutions Combined With Artificial Intelligence (AI) Transforming Social Media Platforms; 19/03/2018 – Brillio Acquires Comity Designs; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $0.91 TO $0.93; 07/03/2018 – PointClickCare Technologies Extends Capabilities of Salesforce Health Cloud With Its Long-Term and Post-Acute Care Insights; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce to Host Second-Annual Salesforce Equality Awards in San Francisco; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE SEES REACHING $20B IN SALES “FASTER THAN IMAGINED”; 03/05/2018 – News On MuleSoft Inc. (MULE) Now Under CRM

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Aurora Cannabis a Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) to Boost Snacks Unit, Invests in Hu Master – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.21M for 22.05 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owns 1.39 million shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Hightower Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.19% or 608,144 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Liability Corporation reported 21,305 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Ltd Company holds 4,560 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 54,047 were reported by Appleton Prns Ma. Illinois-based First American National Bank has invested 0.18% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Old Point Trust & Financial Svcs N A reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, Trust Company Of Virginia Va has 0.39% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 55,260 shares. Reilly Advisors Lc reported 1.22% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). First Midwest Fincl Bank Division owns 10,176 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Comerica National Bank invested 0.19% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Jacobs And Ca owns 63,728 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Everence Capital Mngmt stated it has 41,202 shares. Michigan-based Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel has invested 1.62% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0.23% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Key Metrics Capture Salesforce’s Strong Second-Quarter Performance – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Salesforce Stock Is a Great Market Barometer – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce.com Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Thereâ€™s No Need to Pull the Trigger on CRM Stock Before Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce: Growth Is Impressive Only Because Of Acquisitions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $669.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Streettracks Gold Shares (GLD) by 5,697 shares to 10,895 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr Biotech by 2,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,637 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).