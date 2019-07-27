Salesforce Com Com (CRM) Market Valuation Declined While Piedmont Investment Advisors Cut Its Holding; Boltwood Capital Management Has Raised Its Facebook (FB) Holding

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (CRM) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 84,097 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.32 million, down from 93,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $159.97. About 4.73 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 28/03/2018 – Orange Polska and Orange Belgium Partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to Strengthen Their Digital Transformation; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Agreed to Invest in Company in Private Placement; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce.com (CRM) Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire MuleSoft (Transcript); 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Grows the Old-fashioned Way — Heard on the Street; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE WILL ACQUIRE MULESOFT FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $6.5 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce agrees to buy Mulesoft in $6.5 billion deal; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: MULESOFT DEAL CREATES $150M CASH FLOW HEADWIND; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Agrees to Buy MuleSoft for About $6.5 Billion; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-23B ON MULESOFT; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – EU Leaders Likely to Discuss Facebook Scandal at Brussels Summit; 23/03/2018 – The Facebook data privacy and Russian election interference scandals show that artificial intelligence is still not up to many critical jobs in the technology sector; 14/05/2018 – UPS to create over 500 jobs with new UK delivery centre; 20/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: CITI CUTS RANKING PARTLY ON CONCERNS ABOUT INVESTORS REACTION TO MARGIN PRESSURE FROM HEIGHTENED EXPENSE GROWTH, MIX SHIFT TO VIDEO ADVERTISING; 08/05/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast-Fox Bid Latest; H&M’s Algorithm Push; Adidas Pauses Facebook Video Ads; 08/05/2018 – Facebook to step up verification of contentious ads; 21/03/2018 – TRUDEAU ‘VERY PLEASED’ BY PRIVACY WATCHDOG’S FACEBOOK PROBE; 10/04/2018 – KDKA: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before a join hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Co…; 05/03/2018 – Facebook’s top ad exec sends a video to advertisers about fake news and other issues; 24/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: WSPY News: Kinzinger Questions Facebook CEO at E&C Hearing

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Textron Inc Com (NYSE:TXT) by 44,282 shares to 50,831 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp Com Stk (NYSE:TGT).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10M for 444.36 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,726 were accumulated by Kopp Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 700,000 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. L & S Advisors has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Marvin Palmer Assoc Inc holds 33,120 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt holds 1,681 shares. Primecap Mgmt Com Ca has 735,060 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Limited Co has 0.33% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Aviance Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.45% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Prudential owns 711,306 shares. Hwg Ltd Partnership accumulated 7,105 shares. 9,007 were accumulated by Hills Bankshares And Tru Company. Howe And Rusling stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Covington Management has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Flossbach Von Storch Ag accumulated 0.11% or 75,125 shares. Caprock Incorporated invested 0.31% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 20 insider sales for $20.43 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Harris Parker sold $1.03 million. The insider Weaver Amy E sold $811,530. $1.62 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Benioff Marc on Tuesday, February 12. BLOCK KEITH sold 5,000 shares worth $735,149. Allanson Joe sold $2.31 million worth of stock. Hawkins Mark J sold $134,514 worth of stock or 846 shares.

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07 million and $153.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 8,487 shares to 42,598 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (CMF) by 5,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,804 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. The insider Cox Christopher K sold $795,000. The insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374.