Salesforce Com (Call) (CRM) Position Maintained by Maplelane Capital Llc; Atika Capital Management Decreased Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $5.43 Million as Stock Declined

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (CRM) by 69.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 167,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 410,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.93M, up from 242,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $153.95. About 4.65M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF: HOPE TO HAVE BLOCKCHAIN, CRYPTO SOLUTION; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE FORM PARTNERSHIP; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 45C; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox Aims to Raise Up to $748 Million in IPO, Salesforce Pact; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Reaches Deal to Buy Cloud-Application Builder MuleSoft; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Named #1 CRM Provider for Fifth Consecutive Year; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Ser

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5,500 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, down from 27,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $246. About 2.66 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – LARRY RENFRO TO LEAD ENTERPRISEWIDE GROWTH EFFORTS, OPTUM VENTURES INVESTMENT FUNDS; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People without Such Initiatives

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,035 were accumulated by Hudson Valley Advsrs Adv. Bokf Na reported 0.24% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tarbox Family Office holds 287 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Crosslink Cap, a California-based fund reported 56,214 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.02% or 230 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 0.39% or 100,000 shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank Incorporated accumulated 114,878 shares or 0.91% of the stock. 2,095 are owned by Zacks Investment Mgmt. Permanens Cap LP has invested 0.14% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). First Fincl In has invested 0.36% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Fdx Advsr has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Davenport Communications Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Group One Trading L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,740 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 3,689 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated stated it has 28,041 shares.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How salesforce.com and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE: DATA) on Behalf of Tableau Shareholders and Encourages Tableau Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center – PRNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: CRM, NFLX, BA, UTX – Investorplace.com” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce Positioned in the Leaders Quadrant of the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation for the Thirteenth Consecutive Year – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 36 sales for $33.65 million activity. Benioff Marc sold $2.25 million worth of stock or 15,000 shares. The insider Weaver Amy E sold $777,823. $17,779 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Roos John Victor. Conway Craig sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 15. Harris Parker sold $946,046 worth of stock or 6,331 shares. 490 shares were sold by Robbins Cynthia G., worth $73,082.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 150,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $27.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 198,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 441,500 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv invested in 8,655 shares or 0.84% of the stock. First Long Island Invsts Ltd Com invested in 0.85% or 26,758 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,683 shares. South State holds 3,514 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Llc has 0.34% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Guardian Cap Advsr Lp reported 0.42% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Company owns 0.2% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 35,000 shares. Hengehold Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 862 shares. Vontobel Asset owns 3.72% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1.82M shares. 1,174 were reported by Aviance Ptnrs Ltd Liability. Ssi Inv Mngmt stated it has 3,513 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.43% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sns Financial Gp Llc reported 0.55% stake. Moreover, Capital Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 0.07% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 5,056 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 594,769 shares.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S. BURKE RICHARD T had sold 11,500 shares worth $3.08M on Wednesday, January 23. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5,500 shares to 26,000 shares, valued at $4.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 61,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA).