Salesforce Com (Call) (CRM) Market Valuation Declined While Sigma Planning Has Trimmed Its Holding by $453,000; Van Den Berg Management I Increases Stake in Methode Electrs (MEI)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (CRM) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $303,000, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $151.59. About 1.14 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 28/03/2018 – FTC: 20180935: salesforce.com, Inc.; Aktion Partners, LLC; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 05/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: REPRESENTS 36% PREMIUM OVER MULESOFT’S CLOSE PRICE; 17/04/2018 – Clutch Among 18 Startups Participating in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 45C; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.27; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 07/03/2018 – PointClickCare Technologies Extends Capabilities of Salesforce Health Cloud With Its Long-Term and Post-Acute Care Insights; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Invests $100 Million in Tech Company, Declines to Confirm Dropbox is Target

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Methode Electrs Inc (MEI) by 82.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 56,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% . The institutional investor held 124,960 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.57M, up from 68,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Methode Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35. About 42,360 shares traded. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 23.11% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MEI News: 16/05/2018 – TAI KAM HOLDINGS LTD 8321.HK – LAU MEI CHAI HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS, REPORTS CFO CHANGE; 24/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – SHOUGANG CONCORD GRAND NAMES CHAN SO MEI AS COMPANY SECRETARY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Methode Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MEI); 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Decr; 24/05/2018 – JSE: MEI – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO CONTINUE AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 13/03/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Methode Electronics Names Ronald Tsoumas CFO

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $670.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dmc Global Inc by 53,262 shares to 817,293 shares, valued at $51.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Granite Constr Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 107,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417,650 shares, and cut its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA).

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etf Managers Tr by 38,256 shares to 68,566 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 2,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,049 shares, and has risen its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.28% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 730,162 shares. Hengehold Mgmt Limited Liability owns 2,200 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Sector Pension Board invested in 0.14% or 112,244 shares. Sunbelt Securities reported 0.8% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Roundview Cap Limited Liability Company holds 2,371 shares. Counselors holds 0.41% or 67,004 shares in its portfolio. Hm Payson & stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 27,197 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Management holds 783,794 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Dubuque National Bank & Trust holds 1.41% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 57,750 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt holds 0.11% or 12,367 shares. 26,000 were reported by Highland Capital Management L P. Factory Mutual reported 58,600 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Reliant Invest Lc reported 18,045 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt reported 31,432 shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40M for 189.49 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.