Salesforce Com (Call) (CRM) Holder Maplelane Capital Lifted Holding by $26.47 Million as Market Value Declined; Ami Asset Management Has Lowered Its Logmein Com (LOGM) Stake as Stock Value Declined

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (CRM) by 69.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 167,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 410,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.93M, up from 242,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $154.58. About 3.90 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 EPS 91c-EPS 93c; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simplified software aimed at small businesses; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – INVESTING IN FRANCE THROUGH SALESFORCE VENTURES’ $100 MLN EMEA FUND; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MULESOFT; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Confirms $2.5 Billion Bond Offering To Help Finance Mulesoft Deal — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce will pay $44.89 per share for Mulesoft, a 36 percent premium

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Logmein Inc Com (LOGM) by 22.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 33,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 118,938 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.53 million, down from 152,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Logmein Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $75.35. About 281,705 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.31; 09/04/2018 – LogMeln Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M; 20/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Buys 1.6% Position in LogMeIn; 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, down 20.56% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.07 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $42.33 million for 22.16 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.57% negative EPS growth.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siteone Landscape Supp Com by 50,337 shares to 191,629 shares, valued at $10.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgp Ingredients Inc Com (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 35,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Allian Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp has 13,093 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 82,949 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Granite Invest Prtnrs Ltd Co invested in 0.04% or 9,644 shares. Copeland Management Limited Co invested in 237,162 shares. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership has 39,271 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. 3,231 were accumulated by First Republic Inv Mngmt. Verition Fund Mngmt Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Lpl Lc has 13,881 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 41,522 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 4.69M shares. Bbt Cap Mgmt Lc reported 9,039 shares. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc invested 3.31% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). 398,034 are owned by Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 71,482 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 1,135 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 0.05% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Finance Architects Inc accumulated 141 shares. Blackrock Inc has 0.38% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Comerica Bankshares reported 173,619 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 4.27 million shares. Fil Ltd invested in 0.47% or 1.90M shares. Tybourne Cap Mngmt (Hk) has 12.9% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Sands Cap Limited Liability accumulated 3.68% or 7.53 million shares. Oakmont holds 202,005 shares or 4.5% of its portfolio. National Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.18% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). The Indiana-based Kessler Invest Gru Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 102,135 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. 13,717 were reported by Ameritas Inv Prtn Incorporated. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Com holds 31,840 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 1.83 million shares or 0.37% of the stock.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (Put) (NYSE:GLW) by 120,000 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $37.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 479,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,001 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 41 selling transactions for $35.98 million activity. 490 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $73,082 were sold by Robbins Cynthia G.. Shares for $17,051 were sold by Roos John Victor. 15,000 shares were sold by Benioff Marc, worth $2.25 million. 5,000 shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH, worth $815,800 on Wednesday, February 13. Weaver Amy E sold $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 15. $941,979 worth of stock was sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, January 15.

