Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emmis Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:EMMS)

Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) and Emmis Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:EMMS) are two firms in the Broadcasting – Radio that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salem Media Group Inc. 2 0.21 N/A -0.12 0.00 Emmis Communications Corporation 4 0.65 N/A 1.66 2.11

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salem Media Group Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 3.9% Emmis Communications Corporation 0.00% 54% 14.1%

Volatility & Risk

Salem Media Group Inc.’s 1.59 beta indicates that its volatility is 59.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Emmis Communications Corporation has a 1.14 beta and it is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Salem Media Group Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Emmis Communications Corporation is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Salem Media Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Emmis Communications Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Salem Media Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Emmis Communications Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Salem Media Group Inc. is $3.5, with potential upside of 71.57%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.7% of Salem Media Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 52.3% of Emmis Communications Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Salem Media Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.5%. Competitively, 5% are Emmis Communications Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salem Media Group Inc. -1.43% -5.48% -30.07% -32.13% -40% -0.96% Emmis Communications Corporation -3.21% -3.12% -6.35% -19.08% -24.8% 10.09%

For the past year Salem Media Group Inc. has -0.96% weaker performance while Emmis Communications Corporation has 10.09% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Emmis Communications Corporation beats Salem Media Group Inc.

Salem Media Group, Inc. operates as a multi-media company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime to national advertisers and independent radio station affiliates. It also provides Christian and conservative-themed content, investing and health-themed content, e-commerce, audio and video streaming, and other resources digitally through Christian content Websites, such as OnePlace.com, Christianity.com, Crosswalk.com, GodTube.com, GodVine.com, Jesus.org, BibleStudyTools.com, CrossCards.com, LightSource.com, iBelieve.com, CCMmagazine.com, and ChristianHeadlines.com; and conservative opinion Websites, such as Townhall.com, HotAir.com, Twitchy.com, RedState.com, HumanEvents.com, and BearingArms.com. The company also issues digital newsletters, including Eagle Financial Publications that provide market analysis and non-individualized investment strategies from financial commentators on a subscription basis; and operates Church product Websites, such as WorshipHouseMedia.com, SermonSpice.com, SermonSearch.com, and ChurchStaffing.com that offer downloads and service platforms, as well as operates e-commerce sites, including Eagle Wellness and Gene Smart that offer health advice and nutritional products. In addition, it publishes conservative books, such as Ann Coulter, Newt Gingrich, David Limbaugh, Ed Klein, Mark Steyn, and Dinesh D'Souza; and produces and distributes Christian and conservative opinion print magazines, as well as Xulon Press and Hillcrest Media, a print-on-demand self-publishing service for Christian authors. The company was formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation and changed its name to Salem Media Group, Inc. in February 2015. Salem Media Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 16 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, St. Louis, Austin, and Indianapolis, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine. The company also develops and licenses TagStation, a cloud-based software platform that allows a broadcaster to manage album art, meta data, and enhanced advertising on its various broadcasts; and develops NextRadio, a smartphone application that marries over-the-air FM radio broadcasts with visual and interactive features on smartphones. In addition, it provides Dial Report that offers radio advertising buyers and sellers big data analytics derived from radio station network, smartphone usage, location-based data, demographic profiling and listening data; and engages in dynamic pricing business. Emmis Communications Corporation was founded in 1981 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.