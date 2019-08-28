Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM) Reaches $1.47 1 Year Low; Fireeye (FEYE) Has 1.04 Sentiment

Fireeye Inc (FEYE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 114 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 110 sold and decreased equity positions in Fireeye Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 154.37 million shares, up from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Fireeye Inc in top ten positions decreased from 4 to 2 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 83 Increased: 82 New Position: 32.

The stock of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.34 target or 9.00% below today’s $1.47 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $38.49M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. If the $1.34 price target is reached, the company will be worth $3.46M less. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.47. About 68,672 shares traded. Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) has declined 61.83% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SALM News: 10/04/2018 – Gander Outdoors in Winston-Salem, North Carolina is Hosting a Flag Raising Ceremony; 22/04/2018 – DJ Salem Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SALM); 15/03/2018 – Salem Media Group 4Q Rev $67.2M; 01/05/2018 – Salem Media Group Hires Gary Spurgeon as Senior Vice President, Special Projects; 06/03/2018 – Winston-Salem State University Launches Groundbreaking Program to Spur Social Mobility; 22/05/2018 – Salem Media Announces Sale of KGBI-FM in Omaha; 15/03/2018 – Salem Media Group, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Total Revenue of $67.2 Million; 15/03/2018 – Salem Media Group 4Q EPS 85c; 09/04/2018 – Insur Dept (NC): Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey’s statement on the arrest of a bail bond agent involved in Winston-Salem; 26/03/2018 – WAHA CAPITAL NAMES SALEM AL NOAIMI AS CHAIRMAN

Salem Media Group, Inc. operates as a multi-media firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $38.49 million. It operates in three divisions: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime to national advertisers and independent radio station affiliates.

The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $13.06. About 2.03 million shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500.