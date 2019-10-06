Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM) Is At $1.50 Formed Wedge; Shorts at DFDS A /S COPENHAGEN ORDINARY SHARES DE (DFDDF) Raised By 27.69%

Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM) formed wedge down with $1.44 target or 4.00% below today’s $1.50 share price. Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM) has $39.93M valuation. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.5. About 65,528 shares traded. Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) has declined 61.83% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SALM News: 09/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE RAISES SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 19% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 15/03/2018 – Salem Media Group 4Q Rev $67.2M; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Notice of Inventory Completion: Peabody Essex Museum, Salem, MA; 08/05/2018 – Salem Media Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Total Revenue of $63.8 Million; 05/03/2018 KPAM Is Alive and Well; 22/05/2018 – Salem Media Announces Sale of KGBI-FM in Omaha; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 15/03/2018 – Salem Media Group, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Total Revenue of $67.2 Million; 08/05/2018 – Salem Media Group 1Q EPS 3c; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE CUTS SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC

DFDS A /S COPENHAGEN ORDINARY SHARES DE (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) had an increase of 27.69% in short interest. DFDDF’s SI was 61,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 27.69% from 48,400 shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 103 days are for DFDS A /S COPENHAGEN ORDINARY SHARES DE (OTCMKTS:DFDDF)’s short sellers to cover DFDDF’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.38% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $34.5. About 310 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

DFDS A/S provides ferry shipping services and transport solutions in Europe. The company has market cap of $1.96 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Shipping and Logistics. It has a 8.5 P/E ratio. The Shipping division operates ro-ro and ro-pax tonnage ships, and passenger ships, as well as offers port terminal services.

Analysts await Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 160.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Salem Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.