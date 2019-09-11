Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) and Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Comparing side by side

Both Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) and Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) compete on a level playing field in the Broadcasting – Radio industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salem Media Group Inc. 2 0.17 N/A -0.14 0.00 Urban One Inc. 2 0.19 N/A 3.32 0.65

Table 1 highlights Salem Media Group Inc. and Urban One Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Salem Media Group Inc. and Urban One Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salem Media Group Inc. 0.00% -1.7% -0.6% Urban One Inc. 0.00% 136.7% 12.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.54 beta means Salem Media Group Inc.’s volatility is 54.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Urban One Inc. has a 0.57 beta and it is 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Salem Media Group Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Urban One Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Urban One Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Salem Media Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Salem Media Group Inc. and Urban One Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Salem Media Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Urban One Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Salem Media Group Inc. has a 117.39% upside potential and an average price target of $3.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.1% of Salem Media Group Inc. shares and 43.1% of Urban One Inc. shares. 12.1% are Salem Media Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.7% of Urban One Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salem Media Group Inc. 1.46% -12.97% -1.89% -25.71% -61.83% -0.48% Urban One Inc. -3.15% 6.97% 11.4% 4.88% -4.44% 33.54%

For the past year Salem Media Group Inc. had bearish trend while Urban One Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Urban One Inc. beats Salem Media Group Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Salem Media Group, Inc. operates as a multi-media company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime to national advertisers and independent radio station affiliates. It also provides Christian and conservative-themed content, investing and health-themed content, e-commerce, audio and video streaming, and other resources digitally through Christian content Websites, such as OnePlace.com, Christianity.com, Crosswalk.com, GodTube.com, GodVine.com, Jesus.org, BibleStudyTools.com, CrossCards.com, LightSource.com, iBelieve.com, CCMmagazine.com, and ChristianHeadlines.com; and conservative opinion Websites, such as Townhall.com, HotAir.com, Twitchy.com, RedState.com, HumanEvents.com, and BearingArms.com. The company also issues digital newsletters, including Eagle Financial Publications that provide market analysis and non-individualized investment strategies from financial commentators on a subscription basis; and operates Church product Websites, such as WorshipHouseMedia.com, SermonSpice.com, SermonSearch.com, and ChurchStaffing.com that offer downloads and service platforms, as well as operates e-commerce sites, including Eagle Wellness and Gene Smart that offer health advice and nutritional products. In addition, it publishes conservative books, such as Ann Coulter, Newt Gingrich, David Limbaugh, Ed Klein, Mark Steyn, and Dinesh D'Souza; and produces and distributes Christian and conservative opinion print magazines, as well as Xulon Press and Hillcrest Media, a print-on-demand self-publishing service for Christian authors. The company was formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation and changed its name to Salem Media Group, Inc. in February 2015. Salem Media Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.