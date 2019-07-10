Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) and Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) and Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Broadcasting – Radio and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salem Media Group Inc. 2 0.24 N/A -0.12 0.00 Spotify Technology S.A. 137 0.00 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salem Media Group Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 3.9% Spotify Technology S.A. 0.00% -6.4% -2.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Salem Media Group Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Spotify Technology S.A. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Spotify Technology S.A. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Salem Media Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Salem Media Group Inc. and Spotify Technology S.A.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Salem Media Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Spotify Technology S.A. 1 0 4 2.80

Salem Media Group Inc. has a 49.57% upside potential and an average price target of $3.5. Spotify Technology S.A. on the other hand boasts of a $165.8 consensus price target and a 9.54% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Salem Media Group Inc. looks more robust than Spotify Technology S.A. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Salem Media Group Inc. and Spotify Technology S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 32.7% and 52.1% respectively. Salem Media Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 27.6% of Spotify Technology S.A. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salem Media Group Inc. -1.43% -5.48% -30.07% -32.13% -40% -0.96% Spotify Technology S.A. -0.93% -1.53% -4.95% -1.18% -14.72% 20.2%

For the past year Salem Media Group Inc. had bearish trend while Spotify Technology S.A. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Salem Media Group Inc. beats Spotify Technology S.A.

Salem Media Group, Inc. operates as a multi-media company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime to national advertisers and independent radio station affiliates. It also provides Christian and conservative-themed content, investing and health-themed content, e-commerce, audio and video streaming, and other resources digitally through Christian content Websites, such as OnePlace.com, Christianity.com, Crosswalk.com, GodTube.com, GodVine.com, Jesus.org, BibleStudyTools.com, CrossCards.com, LightSource.com, iBelieve.com, CCMmagazine.com, and ChristianHeadlines.com; and conservative opinion Websites, such as Townhall.com, HotAir.com, Twitchy.com, RedState.com, HumanEvents.com, and BearingArms.com. The company also issues digital newsletters, including Eagle Financial Publications that provide market analysis and non-individualized investment strategies from financial commentators on a subscription basis; and operates Church product Websites, such as WorshipHouseMedia.com, SermonSpice.com, SermonSearch.com, and ChurchStaffing.com that offer downloads and service platforms, as well as operates e-commerce sites, including Eagle Wellness and Gene Smart that offer health advice and nutritional products. In addition, it publishes conservative books, such as Ann Coulter, Newt Gingrich, David Limbaugh, Ed Klein, Mark Steyn, and Dinesh D'Souza; and produces and distributes Christian and conservative opinion print magazines, as well as Xulon Press and Hillcrest Media, a print-on-demand self-publishing service for Christian authors. The company was formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation and changed its name to Salem Media Group, Inc. in February 2015. Salem Media Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog. The Ad-Supported segment provides ad-supported users with limited on-demand online access to its catalog. As of December 31, 2017, its platform included 159 million monthly active users and 71 million premium subscribers in approximately 61 countries and territories. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.