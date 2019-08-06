Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Broadcasting – Radio company, Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Salem Media Group Inc. has 31.1% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 55.24% institutional ownership for its peers. 12.1% of Salem Media Group Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.64% of all Broadcasting – Radio companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Salem Media Group Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salem Media Group Inc. 0.00% -1.70% -0.60% Industry Average 7.54% 71.50% 11.65%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Salem Media Group Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Salem Media Group Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 374.09M 4.96B 17.28

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Salem Media Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Salem Media Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.50 2.71

$3.5 is the average target price of Salem Media Group Inc., with a potential upside of 69.90%. The potential upside of the rivals is 73.70%. The analysts’ view based on the data delivered earlier is that Salem Media Group Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Salem Media Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salem Media Group Inc. 1.46% -12.97% -1.89% -25.71% -61.83% -0.48% Industry Average 2.78% 6.35% 11.10% 12.71% 18.74% 26.52%

For the past year Salem Media Group Inc. has -0.48% weaker performance while Salem Media Group Inc.’s peers have 26.52% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Salem Media Group Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, Salem Media Group Inc.’s peers have 1.58 and 1.58 for Current and Quick Ratio. Salem Media Group Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Salem Media Group Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Salem Media Group Inc. has a beta of 1.54 and its 54.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Salem Media Group Inc.’s peers are 19.13% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Dividends

Salem Media Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Salem Media Group Inc.’s rivals beat Salem Media Group Inc.

Salem Media Group, Inc. operates as a multi-media company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime to national advertisers and independent radio station affiliates. It also provides Christian and conservative-themed content, investing and health-themed content, e-commerce, audio and video streaming, and other resources digitally through Christian content Websites, such as OnePlace.com, Christianity.com, Crosswalk.com, GodTube.com, GodVine.com, Jesus.org, BibleStudyTools.com, CrossCards.com, LightSource.com, iBelieve.com, CCMmagazine.com, and ChristianHeadlines.com; and conservative opinion Websites, such as Townhall.com, HotAir.com, Twitchy.com, RedState.com, HumanEvents.com, and BearingArms.com. The company also issues digital newsletters, including Eagle Financial Publications that provide market analysis and non-individualized investment strategies from financial commentators on a subscription basis; and operates Church product Websites, such as WorshipHouseMedia.com, SermonSpice.com, SermonSearch.com, and ChurchStaffing.com that offer downloads and service platforms, as well as operates e-commerce sites, including Eagle Wellness and Gene Smart that offer health advice and nutritional products. In addition, it publishes conservative books, such as Ann Coulter, Newt Gingrich, David Limbaugh, Ed Klein, Mark Steyn, and Dinesh D'Souza; and produces and distributes Christian and conservative opinion print magazines, as well as Xulon Press and Hillcrest Media, a print-on-demand self-publishing service for Christian authors. The company was formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation and changed its name to Salem Media Group, Inc. in February 2015. Salem Media Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.