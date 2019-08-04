Salem Investment Counselors Upped Stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by $350,350; Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Upped Its Stake by $450,000 as Stock Rose

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 23.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 7,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 37,550 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 30,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.14. About 3.72M shares traded or 18.53% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 08/05/2018 – International Paper Declares Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects offer from International Paper; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q EPS $1.74; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board; 23/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER SAYS BOARD INTENDS TO REDUCE ITS SIZE TO 12 DIRECTORS IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – International Paper to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings On April 26; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Remains Ready to Engage with Smurfit Kappa; 24/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO SAYS UNANIMOUS POSITION OF BOARD ON UNSOLICITED INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPROACH HAS BEEN CLEARLY OUTLINED; 16/05/2018 – Irish Takeover Panel Sets June 6 Deadline for International Paper Bid for Smurfit Kappa; 13/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER STAKE IN TURKEY’S OLMUKSAN REACHES 96.09%

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 876.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 100,264 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 10,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.84. About 12.43M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 17/04/2018 – Corona Corporation Switches to Rimini Street for Oracle EBS Support; 25/04/2018 – Loot Crate Achieves Explosive Growth on NetSuite; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: MORE APP SALES, HIGHER RENEWAL RATES TO BOOST GROWTH; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media Influencer Campaigns; 16/04/2018 – 6 Day Course: Oracle Primavera (May 12th-13th, 19th-20th, and 26th-27th, 2018) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big Pentagon clou; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q OTHER INCOME 489.4M RUPEES; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Java SE 10 Release Arrives; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth holds 0.1% or 4,240 shares in its portfolio. Wasatch Advisors, a Utah-based fund reported 91,100 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 1.25% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 226,205 shares. Pension Serv holds 3.04M shares. Sns Financial Grp Ltd Company has 0.06% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 0.11% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 6,477 shares. Mairs And Power reported 0.02% stake. Winslow Asset Management invested 2.23% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited accumulated 2.92 million shares. Covington Cap Management reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.4% or 363,525 shares. Moreover, Narwhal Capital Mgmt has 0.43% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 36,813 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn holds 0.29% or 119,965 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prns accumulated 0.25% or 101,873 shares. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.19% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 149,063 shares.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Oracle Shares Popped 12% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle’s Growth Is A Question Mark – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon Software-Defined Interconnect enables Private IP network connectivity in minutes – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much is International Paper Company’s (NYSE:IP) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “International Paper Declares Dividend – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Paper (NYSE:IP) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “International Paper gains after earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 240,466 were reported by Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Llc. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 115,373 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 597,510 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 229,562 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Vigilant Capital Llc holds 0.02% or 2,438 shares. 58,011 are owned by Hl Services Limited Liability Com. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.08% or 145,800 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.01% or 18,000 shares. Old Natl Bank In has invested 0.74% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 1,556 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 17,499 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 0.09% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Hollencrest Capital Management has invested 0.09% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Zacks Inv Management has 520,968 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Westover Lc has invested 0.11% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $979.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,355 shares to 161,061 shares, valued at $18.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,596 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE).